Locals in Tampa Bay hoping to cash in on last minute football fans through Airbnb

TAMPA — Keith Goan has never stayed in or listed his home on Airbnb before. But he hopes to capitalize on the hundreds of thousands of football fans headed to Tampa for the NCAA Championship Game in Tampa Monday by listing his houses for rent to last-minute travelers and fans.

Goan, a trial attorney in Tampa, flips homes as a side job. He's listed the homes he has for sale in Tampa and Indian Rocks Beach right now on Airbnb, an online room booking and home sharing service. One is within walking distance for Raymond James Stadium. In the ads online, he describes his properties as "perfect for the national championship game." The Tampa house is listed for $1,500 a night and the condo on the beach is $1,000 a night.

"This time of year is usually slow for house hunters, so I decided to put them up on Airbnb and see what happens," Goan said. "I can see why someone would want to use this service. For me, I have these homes just sitting here anyway, so why not list them."

The championship game is poised to be the biggest sports event to come to Tampa since the Super Bowl in 2009 and could rake in more money than even the 2012 Republican National Convention. Early estimates show that as many as 100,000 people will visit the area just for the football game. That was reason enough for Goan and other Tampa residents to list their houses on Airbnb with the hopes of luring last-minute fans looking for a place to stay for the big game.

Hotel rooms in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties began booking up months in advance. Most of the hotels in downtown Tampa and the West Shore area have been reserved for the teams, officials, corporate sponsors and media, said Kevin Wiatrowski, spokesman for Visit Tampa Bay, Hillsborough County's tourism marketing agency. More than 15 beachfront hotels in Pinellas County have sold out completely, including the The Sand Pearl Resort, the Opal Sands Resort, TradeWinds Island Resorts and the Vinoy Hotel. One Alabama alumni group booked 50 rooms for three nights at the TradeWinds Island Resorts on St. Pete Beach about a month before the big game.

"We expect that hotel occupancy will be at the 90 percent rate, if not higher, for the game," said Santiago Corrada, president and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay. "And we know that Clemson and Alabama fans travel very well and often. We've seen that in the past. So it's going to be very busy in Tampa."

But there are still dozens of accommodations options available on Airbnb, ranging from rooms in residents' Carrollwood and West Tampa homes for $30 a night to entire houses for rent in South Tampa for $2,000 a night.

As of Thursday morning, Goan hadn't gotten many bites on the houses for rent. But he was hopeful that last-minute fans might still find his properties.

"Maybe my prices are too high but I based it on what the prices were of other houses around me," he said. "I think now we're hitting the busiest time. I imagine there are a good number of folks coming to the game no matter who is in it. But now Clemson and Bama fans are scrambling to get down here."

Jenny Kniesly of South Tampa also listed her home for rent for the first time this week in hopes of luring football fans. Kniesly and her family have stayed in Airbnb accommodations before and always enjoyed it, but she's never tried being a host before.

"I would much rather stay in an Airbnb than a hotel. The rates end up being cheaper and you usually have more amenities, which is great if you have kids," she said. "We listed our house Tuesday just to see if there were potentially people who wanted to stay here because of the game."

Their South Tampa home is listed for $1,750 a night. Kniesly said if it does get booked, she and her family will stay in one of the rental homes they own in a neighborhood nearby.

"I just don't know if you can even get a hotel room at this point," Kniesly said. "But if someone is going to pay all this money for tickets anyway, they're going to want a decent place to stay."

Big sporting events are a lucrative venture for Airbnb. During Super Bowl 50 last year, Airbnb guests generated $21 million in economic activity in San Francisco, according to a report from Airbnb. More than 15,000 guests stayed in Airbnb accommodations for the Super Bowl. Guests paid an average booking price of $225 per night, which was significantly less than most hotels in the area. San Francisco area hosts made up to $1,500 from bookings for the game.

The Hillsborough County Tax Collector's office signed a voluntary collection agreement with Airbnb last month to collect tourism development taxes and sales taxes on rooms booked through the service beginning Feb. 1. So while the county won't get an extra boost from the 700-plus Airbnb rentals listed in Tampa this month, Hillsborough County projects the deal will bring in an extra $250,000 in new annual tax revenue to Hillsborough County if bookings at least match 2016 levels.

"Airbnb has a following, like Uber or Lyft, with this next generation. It's going to continue to be popular and we only wish we could have come to an agreement sooner," Corrada said. "There are already over 600 Airbnb properties in Tampa that are in business. We expect to maximize on this business going forward."

Airbnb hosts welcomed nearly 33,000 guests in 2015, a year-over year jump of 188 percent. The typical host earned around $6,300 in additional income through Airbnb. Hosts in Tampa earned a combined $4.6 million in supplemental income last year, which rose to $5.1 million when considering hosts across all of Hillsborough County. Airbnb hosts in Pinellas County earned $12.3 million last year. The county, which was among the first to sign an agreement with Airbnb in Florida, collected $900,000 in additional tourism taxes through Airbnb bookings in 2016.

Contact Justine Griffin at jgriffin@tampabay.com. Follow @SunBizGriffin.