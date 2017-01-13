Pasco taps new tourism chief

Doug Traub, who grew up in Miami and spent the past 24 years in tourism marketing around the country, is joining Pasco County as its new tourism director.

Traub, 58, begins his $85,000-a-year position Jan. 17.

Prior to moving to Pasco, Traub spent seven years as president and CEO of the visitors and convention bureau in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., a boating community on the Colorado River. Traub also has led destination marketing organizations in Huntington Beach, Calif.; Fayetteville, N.C., and Jekyll Island, Ga.

Destination marketing, Traub said in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, "is all about alerting the world what you have to offer and why you should come to visit. It benefits visitors and people in their own community'' who may not be aware of the assets in their own area.

In Pasco, he will be asked to market multiple attributes, including a growing network of bicycle and pedestrian trails, the SunWest beach park and a proposed multipurpose athletic center for indoor sports competitions. Traub's task, said strategic policy administrator Richard Gehring, will be to merge the need for immediate results with the long-range strategy to build Pasco's destination competitiveness.

"Traub's track record has contributed to improving the quality of life for local communities, and every area he has represented has grown in both annual visitation and tax revenue, (and is) positioned for even greater future success,'' Gehring said via email.

Pasco's tourism development efforts are financed by a 2 percent tax on overnight accommodations that is projected to bring in a little more than $1 million in the current fiscal year. Visit Pasco, the county's own destination marking organization, previously had been overseen by tourism manager Ed Caum, who recently resigned.

Traub said his move back to Florida also allowed him to be closer to his father, stepfather and other family members and friends. He said he was familiar with the area from visiting his brother in the Tampa area.

"Pasco County is a booming area,'' said Traub. "It has so much potential.''