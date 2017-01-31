USF releases renderings of new Morsani College of Medicine building in downtown Tampa

TAMPA — The University of South Florida on Tuesday morning unveiled renderings of the Health Morsani College of Medicine and Heart Institute buildings set to begin construction in downtown Tampa at South Meridian Avenue and Channelside Drive this summer.

The renderings offer an early look at USF's future facility, which will house a medical school and a cardiovascular research institute. The $152.6-million building is part of the 50-plus acre redevelopment of downtown Tampa, spearheaded by Strategic Property Partners, a real estate firm backed by Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and Bill Gates' Cascade Investment.

Skanska/HOK is the design and build team constructing the new facility, which features ample windows to allow reflective light into work and learning spaces.

"These early renderings are another powerful sign of how significant the University of South Florida's growing presence in downtown Tampa is today," said Judy Genshaft, president of USF, in a statement. "Co-locating our medical school and heart institute in the vibrant urban area of Tampa will attract more top-tier students and cardiovascular researchers, and energize our intent to bring more biotechnology, biomedical and pharmaceutical firms to this region."

The USF Health building is part of the $3 billion real estate development by SPP, which will transform the urban core of downtown Tampa into a multi-use waterfront district aimed at promoting a sustainable, walkable environment for downtown Tampa residents, workers, students and visitors.

"The University of South Florida's Morsani College of Medicine and Heart Institute will be an anchor for SPP's project and for the larger downtown community. The school's impact will extend beyond its physical presence and be felt throughout the urban core, bringing energy to the area with its students, researchers, and professors," Vinik said in a statement. "I am delighted that USF is one step closer to seeing this project come to fruition."

The USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and the USF Health Heart Institute will host an estimated 2,275 faculty, staff and students when it opens in 2019. The building will include learning and conference spaces, an auditorium, laboratories, faculty offices and a clinical research and care unit. This new location better positions USF to its primary teaching hospital, Tampa General and the USF Health Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation, on Davis Island.

"News of the move to downtown is already having an impact on student and faculty recruitment," said Dr. Charles J. Lockwood, senior vice president for USF Health and dean of the Morsani College of Medicine. "In fact, since the announcement of our move, the number of applications to our medical school has increased 170 percent, or by nearly 2,500 students per year."

Construction is expected to begin in August and the building will open in late 2019. The medical school and heart institute will be built with a combination of state and private funding.

