Walmart pulls Black Lives Matter T-shirt after complaints by police

  • Associated Press

Thursday, December 22, 2016 3:53pm

Walmart has pulled from its online offerings a Black Lives Matter T-shirt after complaints from police. Times files.

Walmart has pulled a Black Lives Matter T-shirt from its online offerings amid complaints by police.

Walmart told Fox News Insider that it will no longer sell the shirts with the words "Bulletproof: Black Lives Matter" on its website.

The move came after the Fraternal Order of Police called the shirts offensive and asked the retailer to stop sales.

Walmart responded by providing a statement Tuesday to the Associated Press pledging to cease sales of the shirts.

The statement says the company has a marketplace with millions of items offered by third parties, including Blue Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter merchandise.

It said Walmart removed the Black Lives Matter shirt after hearing concerns from customers.

The shirts were sold by Connecticut-based Old Glory Merchandise. A company representative was not immediately available for comment.

Walmart pulls Black Lives Matter T-shirt after complaints by police 12/22/16
