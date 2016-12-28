Whatever Pops & Bowls opens in Seminole Heights

Whatever Pops & Bowls recently opened in Seminole Heights. Photo courtesy of Whatever Pops & Bowls.

Waffles on a stick, topped with fresh fruit, drizzled chocolate, homemade whipped cream and powdered sugar, debuted on Monday inside Seminole Heights' newly opened restaurant, Whatever Pops & Bowls.

The business started five years ago with a different dessert on a stick, the ice pop.

"We were on vacation in Atlanta and St. Augustine and saw there were businesses doing ice pops and realized they weren't doing anything like it in Tampa."

Upon returning home, the couple traveled to local markets and food truck rallies selling their coconut lime and chocolate sea salt ice pops, and acai bowls out of a truck.

One year ago, they decided to focus on opening a storefront in Seminole Heights.

On Dec. 1, Whatever Pops & Bowls officially opened at 5127 N. Florida Ave.

Now operating out of a storefront, Steve McGlocklin and his wife Nancy Takemori wanted to add something new, something on the warmer side for customers.

That's when they came up with waffles on a stick.

"We haven't hosted a grand opening yet, we just wanted to test everything out since we have never made acai bowls in store, and the waffles on a stick are new," McGlocklin said.

He is also testing new gelato flavors. There will be eight in all, but only five are currently available including toasted coconut, malted milk ball and peppermint cream.

"We test every flavor for however long it takes until we make sure it's just right," McGlocklin said.

The list of new items just keeps growing, as the couple is currently working on a their own brand of smoothies and shakes.

For more information visit, whateverpops.com or call, (813) 559-7677.