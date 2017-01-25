Woof Gang Bakery brings pet services with a personal touch to South Tampa

Occupying smaller square foot locations, Woof Gang Bakery is able to offer customers a more personalized pet-friendly experience.

"We make sure we know the customers names and their dogs names, any regulars," said marketing director Morgan Gritzer.

In two weeks, franchise owners, Bianca Ferrari and Ian Grant, will bring Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming to South Tampa at 1714 S Dale Mabry Highway for a soft opening.

"The company started in 2007 with the first store in Jupiter through Paul and Cara Allen. They began franchising a year later," Gritzer said. "We are now up to 76 stores nationwide."

Their private label treats wrapped in pink packaging are made in the U.S. and packaged right down the road from their corporate office in Orlando.

"We have an assortment of healthy pet foods you can't find in big box stores," Gritzer said. "Many of our products come from family-owned businesses."

The same care goes into their grooming services where customers won't return to find their dogs sitting in a cage because they stick to two hour appointment times.

Each store is a little different, depending on the neighborhood.

"We check out where the store is located and see what sells and what doesn't," Gritzer said. "Some stores bring in locally made collars as our way of helping the community."

A grand opening will be held in February where the first 20 dogs in line will receive free treats for a year.

They will announce the grand opening and promotion on Facebook.

For more information visit, woofgangbakery.com.

