5 culture fit questions you should ask before taking a job

You eat with your co-workers, spend early mornings and late nights together, celebrate, gossip — even argue sometimes. If you're not family, you're basically roommates, right? And just like you wouldn't want to share space with someone who cranks death metal until 2 a.m. when you're a light sleeper, you don't want to work with people who aren't on your wavelength either — not if you can help it.

No one can give you a crystal ball to predict your future happiness at a particular company, and most employees you meet during the interview process will be on their best behavior, but there are some ways to get a sense of what the people, the work-life balance and the day-to-day will be like at your new home away from home.

We spoke with career experts and hiring managers to find out some of the best questions to ask during the interview process to get a sense of the work culture. It's the kind of research that could make the difference between loving and loathing what you do from 9 to 5.

1. "Does the company or job description sound like me?"

This question isn't one that you ask during the interview, but one you should ask yourself during interview prep. As you research and find out as much about the company as possible, read what the company has to say for itself, either on its website, or its page on Kununu.

Check the job description too. Some will make you say "Yes, that's me!" Other times, you could read a description and just not feel it. If you're a bonafide introvert and the description says "Are you a dynamic go-getter who loves meeting hundreds of new people every day?" you may want to skip it. But don't just rely on your own instincts, says Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics, based in Exton, Pa. "Ask a friend or trusted partner, 'Does this describe me?' "

2. "What do you like to do outside of work?"

You'll be spending a lot of time with the people you end up working with, even outside of normal work hours, at conferences, celebrations, networking, etc. Getting a sense of what they do in their downtime could give you a sense of what they're like while on the clock.

Remember: you're interviewing them as much as they're interviewing you, so it's OK to ask about their likes and dislikes, and some of their habits. By seeing how people like to spend their free time, you'll get a sense of whether you'll be working with like-minded people.

3. "What are your favorite things about working here?"

This plays into people's pride of their company, which can be strategic when interviewing. If someone can answer quickly with things they love, it shows they've got genuine love for their job (or at least strong like).

Similarly, it's actually a good idea to ask the opposite of this question, too: "If you could change two things about the company, what topics would you tackle?" recommends Leigh Steere, co-founder of Managing People Better in Boulder, Colo.

Only ask this if you've asked about their favorite aspects of working at the company — that way it's a natural counterpart and not taken out of context.

4. "What's the busiest time of year like at the company?"

You may have the urge to ask about when people typically leave work, or if people are always stressed out, but if you ask those questions you'll seem like you're not a hard worker.

"Use a phrase like, 'Tell me about your busiest times and how the team gets things done,' " says Marikaye DeTemple Kane, client relationship director at Come Recommended, based in Alexandria, Va. "This way, your interviewer can paint you a picture of how the company reacts when the workload gets heavier."

5. "Do people usually dress like this?"

Asking what people are allowed to wear to work can feel awkward, but you probably want to know the answer. A good strategy is to ask during the in-person interview, during the time when the interviewer asks if you have any questions, if what the people are wearing that day in the office is typical.

"Make it about them, not you," advises Adam Hatch, career advisor and hiring manager at Resume Genius.

