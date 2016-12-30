Big corporate givers to area United Way Suncoast hold steady but overall contributions slip a bit

United Way Suncoast released its Top 100 corporate givers of 2016. In this photo, a group of campers at the Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay got the chance to try virtual reality games with AT&T's virtual reality viewers. The children were helping celebrate AT&T's $22,500 donation to United Way Suncoast, which will help fund the Boys & Girls Club of Tampa Bay as well as other educational programs in the area. Photo courtesy of Karen McAllister of AT&T.

Call it a revealing holiday tradition.

United Way Suncoast, the non-profit community organization that helps pool area charitable fundraising, unveiled its third annual list of the 100 "most generous" workplaces in the four counties it serves: Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota and DeSoto.

No surprise, Publix Super Markets of Lakeland dominated the most generous rankings as it has since United Way Suncoast CEO Suzanne McCormick arrived and instituted the 100-firm ranking.

The ranking is a clever way to salute those companies that give and prod other businesses large enough to belong on the top-100 list to step up their charitable efforts. But is it working? United Way Suncoast's collections from companies is down slightly in recent years.

The 100 most generous firms represent just over 10 percent of the total number of companies that raise money for the United Way but close to half of the total giving.

In fact, the top five rankings remained unchanged from 2015. Among the top ten givers, Duke Energy debuted at No. 9, while Bank of America (Tampa Bay) dipped to No. 11 from No. 8. Among this year's top ten, three are headquartered in this region (Publix, Raymond James Financial and Tech Data Corp.) and one (City of Tampa) is a government organization. The rest are regional units of larger companies based outside of Florida.

Combined, the top ten organizations and their employees provided "close to" $11 million in 2016 to help the local community through United Way Suncoast-supported programs. That sum has remained relatively steady for the past three years.

Some companies not represented on the United Way list are generous in other ways, with some like St. Petersburg's Jabil — one of the larger corporations in this market — choosing to focus most of its charitable giving on the American Heart Association.

Another company not appearing in any of the three annual rankings by United Way Suncoast is Tampa's WellCare Health Plans, one of the larger area public companies and one enjoying a huge financial 2016 thanks to the sharp run-up in its stock price topping $137. WellCare says it invests through its foundation directly in area organizations dealing with the needs of "medically underserved" populations.

A few observations about this year's list:

• The trend line for United Way Suncoast's soliciting funds from workplaces in its 4-county territory is down. It hit $22.4 million in 2014 before slipping to $20.5 million in 2015 and ending fiscal 2016 a bit lower at $20.2 million. Keep in mind that the economy is supposed to be improving.

• Tampa's TECO Energy ranked No. 7 in the first top 100 ranking in 2014, then fell off the top 100 list altogether in 2015. TECO said then it had stopped offering a direct payroll deduction for the United Way in favor of employees pursuing their own giving. Now TECO, since acquired by Canadian power company Emera Inc., is back on the 2016 list at a more modest No. 42.

• PWC (Pricewaterhouse Coopers) ranked 10th in the original 2014 ranking only to fall to No. 44 in 2015. This year, it climbed to No. 37.

• Among cities that gave, Tampa ranked No. 10, Clearwater was listed at No. 35 and St. Petersburg right behind at No. 36. Plant City was 95th. Hillsborough County weighed in at No. 13 while Pinellas County was not listed.

• Big year-to-year gains in the top 100 were posted by such companies as J.P. Morgan Chase (77th to 43rd), Citigroup (22nd to 12th) and Suncoast Credit Union (85th to 45th).

• The Tampa Bay Times ranked No. 50, unchanged from 2015.

Contact Robert Trigaux at rtrigaux@tampabay.com. Follow @venturetampabay.