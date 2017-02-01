Carrollwood business group inducts veteran members into Hall of Fame

CABA Hall of Fame Enshrines pictured with immediate past president Rob Cunningham (back row, left), Marc Baumann, and Dr. Tommy Lane, (back row, right). Inductees proudly wearing their CABA Blue Blazers (from left to right): Dr. Barry Shapiro, Debi Ryan, Nancy Gordon (front), Paul Baumann, Percy Legendre III, (back), Sandra Chewning (front), Don Coryell (back), Robert Ahern (front), and Noreen Klein.

The Carrollwood Area Business Association introduced inductees into the group's Hall of Fame with a networking event and ribbon cutting on Feb 1 at Brunchies of Tampa.

The CABA "After 5" networking took place in the "CABA Room," a meeting space that Brunchie's owner Bill Kranich has renamed in honor of the organization he credits with Brunchie's survival and success since its opening 12 years ago.

The Hall of Fame inductees have been active CABA members for 10 or more years and have made significant leadership contributions in five years or more serving on the Board of Directors.

Here is the charter class of inductees:

John Baumann, founding member of CABA; Robert Ahern, Ahern Insurance Services; Jim Keeper and Debi Ryan, Executive Massage Therapy; Percy J. Legendre II, Bashor & Legendre; Dr. Barry D. Shapiro, Carrollwood Chiropractic Center and Family Medical and Rehabilitation Center; Jim Kalameris, Kalameris Construction; Nancy Gordon, First Citrus Bank; Sandra Chewning, KohlerHaus; Don Coryell, Greenacre Properties, and Noreen Klein, Premier Bookkeeping Services.

For more information visit, usecaba.com or facebook.com/USECABA.