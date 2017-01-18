Children's Gasparilla Extravaganza and Parade is ready to roll

From left, Liam MacGillivary, 4, Scout Hayden, 4, and Rylie Auger, 4, ride in a ship during the Preschooler’s Stroll before the annual Gasparilla Children’s Parade along Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa on Jan. 23, 2016.

TAMPA — On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Children's Gasparilla Extravaganza and Parade will take place along Bayshore Boulevard, one week before the Gasparilla Parade.

The Children's parade has been a part of Tampa's Gasparilla celebrations since 1947 and takes the same route along Bayshore Boulevard.

The alcohol-free event will begin at Bay to Bay and Bayshore Boulevard and proceed along Bayshore Boulevard eventually ending at Edison Avenue.

Krewes, marching bands, dance units, primary and secondary organizations, community organizations and local neighborhood associations will march along the bay, tossing beads to crowds of kids and families.

According to Maiken Stefany, director of operations for Eventfest for the past five years, this year's extravaganza includes two new aspects: a bike giveaway and animals on site.

The Tampa Police Department teams up with On Bikes to provide a bicycle safety rodeo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where kids can get fitted for a free helmet (while helmets last) and partake in a safety course.

While there kids can enter to win a free bike. On Bike will then give away 100 bikes, with the winners announced on Monday.

From 1:30 to 2:30 p.m, Lowry Park Zoo representatives with a variety of animals will be at the corner of Howard Avenue and Bayshore Boulevard during the preschooler's stroll.

An air invasion will take place from 3 to 3:30 p.m. and a pyrotechnic extravaganza closes out the night from 7 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information visit, GasparillaTreasures.com.