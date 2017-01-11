Class notes

HILLSBOROUGH SCHOOL DISTRICT

In celebration of Black History Month, the school district is seeking entries for its Learn, Empower, Advocate, Dream (LEAD) Student Contest. The contest challenges students to create an artistic interpretation expressing how they have been inspired by a local black leader. There are three arts categories: Literature, Performance, and Visual Arts. Winners will be selected in each category from each student division. The district has extended the deadline to Wednesday (Jan. 18). For more information, visit tbtim.es/18uv.

COMPUTER MENTORS

Computer Mentors will be hosting the fourth annual Teen Business Competition on Feb. 18-19. The event will feature 20 teens, learning entrepreneurship and developing business ideas as a competition. All High-school-aged teens, 14 through 18 years of age, and living in Hillsborough County are qualified to apply. For more information, visit computermentors.org.

TBBCA

Tampa Bay Businesses for Culture & the Arts (TBBCA) is now accepting applications for the 2017 Charlie Hounchell Art Stars Scholarships Program, which is open to high school juniors and seniors in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco County. Each year, TBBCA awards $15,000 to six Tampa Bay area students based on merit and artistic ability. Scholarships are awarded in the fields of instrumental music, vocal music, theatre, dance, visual arts and literary arts. It can be used for tuition at the college, university or professional arts training program of the students' choice. For more information, visit tbbca.org.

BEN HILL MIDDLE SCHOOL

Students at Hill Middle School collected 1,119 pairs of socks during a "Socktober" Holiday drive for charity. The socks were delivered last month to New Beginnings of Tampa, a transitional housing and homeless recovery program, by students led by NJHS president Olivia Krause and Vice President Gina Ricci-Bean.