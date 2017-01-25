Class notes

BERKELEY PREP

Approximately 275 Berkeley Preparatory School faculty, students and parents will participate in a Family Service Day in partnership with Feeding Children Everywhere on Feb. 5. Berkeley families will package nutritious meals for children in our Tampa Bay community who are at risk for going without consistent meals during long, school breaks. The food will be distributed through the Hillsborough Education Foundation. Last year, students and their families packaged over 40,000 meals.

LIBERTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Liberty Middle School students, the National Junior Honor Society and the Future Business Leaders of America teamed up for the sixth year to raise funds for the Calyx and Beau Schenecker Memorial Fund. The students presented a $3,000 check to Colonel Parker Schenecker and Mrs. Nancy Schenecker (the children's grandmother) on Jan. 20. The students held a cookie dough fundraiser during November to raise funds, create community awareness and to honor their former classmates, Calyx and Beau Schenecker. The Memorial Fund provides scholarships for promising leaders, athletes and artists in the Tampa Bay area.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

The next Parent University will be held from 8-11:45 a.m. on Feb. 4 at Armwood High School. Parents will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of topics including understanding your child's brain, a student's perspective on attention deficit hyperactive disorder, the power of play and graduation requirements. Check in for the event begins at 7:30 a.m. and child care is available for those who register in advance. Register by visiting all4schools.org/hillsborough or call (813) 272-4443.

MILITARY ORDER OF WORLD WARS

The Sun City Center chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars will provide a no-cost opportunity to 45 Hillsborough County high school juniors from select schools to participate in a three-day Youth Leadership Conference in May in Tallahassee. The conference is conducted by the Florida Youth Leadership Foundation. The respective school counselors from Brandon, Durant, East Bay, Lennard, Newsome, Plant City, Riverview, Spoto and Steinbrenner will nominate students. The Chapter Companions will interview and select students. For more information, contact Charles Conover at (813) 260-3257 or charlierconover@gmail.com, or Bob Russell 813-633-8916 or e-mail panamabob@tampabay.rr.com .

PLANT CITY HIGH SCHOOL

One hundred graduating seniors from Plant City High School will discover job opportunities and career paths at five major employers in the Plant City area during an all-day extended field trip around the city today (Jan. 27). An initiative of the Plant City High School Business Advisory Board, which is comprised of 30-plus business leaders, and in partnership with the Plant City Economic Development Corporation, and the Greater Plant City Chamber of Commerce, the day will teach students a full view of various industries.

REGIONS BANK

Regions Bank is awarding scholarships to high school and college students in celebration of Black History Month. Students can submit essays about an African-American who has inspired them and compete for a $5,000 or $3,500 scholarship. Learn more at regions.com/ridingforward.