Army major charged in slaying found incompetent to stand trial after motorcycle crash

LARGO — Roman Izzo, a U.S. Army major charged with murder in the slaying of his wife's ex-husband, was found incompetent to stand trial by a Pinellas circuit judge Wednesday morning one year after he was critically injured in a motorcycle crash.

Pinellas-Pasco prosecutors presented Judge Chris Helinger with a report written by a psychiatrist who evaluated Izzo and read thousands of pages of medical records related to his injuries from the 2015 wreck.

The doctor's conclusion: Izzo is incompetent.

After reading the report, Helinger agreed. Under Florida law, the ruling means that if Izzo remains incompetent due to his "intellectual disability" for two years, the murder charge will be dismissed. However, if he ever regains competence in the future, prosecutors may refile charges since there is no statute of limitations for murder.

After the hearing, Assistant State Attorney Kendall Davidson said finding Izzo incompetent was the only option at this point "under the current circumstances."

In December 2015, Izzo crashed his motorcycle into the back of a sedan when he failed to slow down with surrounding traffic on Interstate 275, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. He was not wearing a helmet, and was thrown from the motorcycle.

"It's tragic that this accident happened to him," said Izzo's defense attorney, Stephen Romine. "He was looking forward to showing everyone that he was innocent."

Although the psychiatrist found that Izzo currently can't proceed, she noted in her report that competence could be restored. Romine said he disagrees with that conclusion.

In another hearing scheduled for Jan. 30, Helinger will determine any additional conditions for Izzo's treatment after reviewing records from Izzo's Department of Veterans Affairs doctors.

On Nov. 16, 2011, Vincent Lee was found dead in his Clearwater condominium. He was shot five times, stabbed 10 times and slit at the throat, records state. Investigators said someone smashed through a sliding glass window with a barbecue propane tank.

Two years later, Izzo was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder. The motive, according to Lee's family: Izzo's wife, Jodi, was involved in an ugly custody dispute with Lee over moving their children out of state.

Izzo was released on bail in August 2014.