Carlton: A kid in court, a face like his own, a guardian ad litem

They fill the chairs and lean against the walls outside the juvenile dependency courtroom, the mood somewhere between stifling tedium and quiet despair.

Parents, grandparents, lawyers, child welfare workers — they're all here for the kids, or because of them, the abused, neglected and abandoned children taken into the system. Now that system is working on answers: Can these parents be better parents, is there a family member to step in, is putting a child up for adoption ultimately what's best?

"No matter what happens, a child will always say 'I want to go home to mom,' " Donelle Sucarichi, a volunteer guardian ad litem for nearly three years, tells me from the crowded seats. No matter how bad home was.

Okay, so maybe there's some hope here, too — like Sucarichi in her purple scarf and hair gathered in a no-nonsense topknot. Miss Donelle, the kids call her. Her job is to be a clear voice in court — not for the parents or the system but for the child, only the child and what's best for the child.

"Children have rights," she says. "And I have to speak up for them."

She is a rarity of sorts if you consider the numbers: Only 683 certified volunteer guardians currently juggle assignments to 1,348 kids in Hillsborough County. An additional 607 children are handled by guardian ad litem staff —- but due to lack of volunteers, 1,650 kids don't have actual guardians to be their voices in court.

And Sucarichi is a minority in another way. She is one of only 12 percent of guardians who are black, compared with nearly 40 percent of the children who need them.

This makes me think of a judge I knew who had been on the job long enough to get a cushy assignment in less-messy civil court. But he kept going in juvenile court with juvenile defendants, another place that can be seriously disheartening. The judge, who was black, said he wanted the kids who came through the courtroom to see a face like their own up there, to see what was possible.

"People want to see people who look like them, who know their own culture a little better," Sucarichi says. "It could be that simple for a child."

And maybe seeing adults like themselves makes another impression, she says, something like: "I don't have to live like this. I don't have to live like my parents did. … I do have another place to go in this life."

Sucarichi heard about the program after a relative took in foster children. At 53, she works this job around her multiple sclerosis. The job asks guardians for at least one monthly visit, and she has gotten permission to take a teenager who had eaten out only at fast food places to her first restaurant with a waitress to serve them. She brings one of those bouncy balls you sit on to an autistic boy. But she says the most important thing she's ever given a kid is a journal. She is big on normalcy amid the chaos — school uninterrupted, time with friends, a movie.

She's had a happy ending, a single mom who kicked drugs and got her child back. This day in court will be heavier, a hearing to terminate parental rights. She's seen a mother who had several children taken away offer to take back "a couple of them." No child, she says, should go through what some of these already have.

"It doesn't cost you anything but a little bit of your time," she says. "And a little bit of your caring."

For more information about being a guardian ad litem, visit galtampa.org, guardianadlitem6.org for Pinellas and Pasco counties, and guardianadlitem.org statewide. Sue Carlton can be reached at carlton@tampabay.com.



