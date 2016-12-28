Carlton: Judge K, full-time powerhouse on the federal bench at 80

Well, yes, since I asked. The federal judge did love those stiletto heels of hers.

If you saw U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Kovachevich at the federal courthouse in Tampa over the years, perhaps you noticed them too: those glamorous, teetering Sex and the City shoes below dour judicial robes.

"I can't wear those babies anymore," says Judge K, as the lawyers call her. Rather matter-of-factly, she reports that she has lost 6 inches since her 5-foot-8-and-a-half teenage basketball playing days, or when she was photographed meeting Dwight D. Eisenhower in gloves, hat and heels (her in the heels, not him).

But really, little else about Judge K seems to have changed.

This is particularly remarkable in that she turned 80 the other day, a thing you would not have guessed based on the force in her voice or the schedule she still keeps — having recently finished a massive, monthslong murder and drug trafficking trial out of Manatee County that included 147 government witnesses alone.

Some of Judge K's younger colleagues have opted for what's called senior status, which allows federal judges to determine how many cases they take. It also lets the district replace that judge, which means more judges working, a nice perk.

But after 35 years on the bench, Judge K remains a full-load, full-bore judge. (Though for the record, she is not the oldest on the Tampa bench. That would be William Castagna, who is 92 and has the aforementioned senior judge status. True story: He has celebrated recent birthdays by going water-skiing. Maybe it's something in the courthouse water fountains.)

Judge K says when Ronald Reagan nominated her in 1982, she told him she would "do this to the best of my ability for the rest of my life." Though perhaps the president didn't take that literally.

No matter. The cases keep coming — tax return fraud, child porn, federal discrimination trials and patent cases. And because courthouses never lose their capacity for variety and the infinite number of ways people manage to get in trouble, how about a pilot who lands a small plane at Tampa International Airport while seriously drunk. Sit on that bench long enough, and you hear just about everything.

She has had some pivotal cases, like when she ruled in the 1980s that fears about AIDS and HIV were not enough to keep three brothers from going to public school in Arcadia. Once, a plane flew over local skies pulling a banner criticizing a Kovachevich decision. Like I said, courthouses are interesting places.

In Washington, she fought for new judgeships, something a lot of people thought just wasn't going to happen.

"You can't tell her she can't do something," says fellow federal judge Susan Bucklew. "Because if you tell her that, she's going to do it."

"We got four judgeships," Judge K reports. "I was shooting for five."

And on her 80th, well, she had cases to hear.

"Things happen. I don't wear the heels anymore," she says, "but I keep motoring along."

Sue Carlton can be reached at carlton@tampabay.com.