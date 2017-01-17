In countersuit, Bubba the Love Sponge accuses Nielsen, Cox Media of conspiracy to boot him from radio

EDMUND D. FOUNTAIN | Times (01/25/2013 Tampa) L-R: Bubba the Love Sponge Clem sits in the court on January 25, 2013 in Tampa.

TAMPA — Bubba the Love Sponge Clem is firing back at the ratings giant Nielsen Audio and the Cox Media Group, asking to file a counterclaim in a federal lawsuit that has embroiled the radio personality for the last year.

Clem, in court records, accuses Nielsen and Cox of conspiring to stop him from broadcasting in competition with the morning show on his former station.

Nielsen has a $1 million lawsuit pending against Clem, alleging that he tried to manipulate ratings.

His proposed countersuit centers on events following his departure in August 2014 from the morning drive time slot at Cox-owned WHPT, more popularly known as 102.5 The Bone. The station replaced Clem with Mike Calta, who previously hosted an afternoon radio show.

Clem later entered into a contract with Beasley Media Group, which continued Clem's morning show on WBRN-FM 98.7.

In Clem's first six months on the new station, ratings for Calta's show dropped significantly and Clem's show retained its status as the top morning show in the Tampa market, according to Clem court documents submitted Monday to U.S. District Judge James D. Whittemore.

Cox executives, disappointed, sought to eliminate Clem as competition, he alleges.

Also in the mix is Calta, whom the countersuit accuses of defaming Clem live on radio.

Sections of the countersuit were redacted from public view.

On Friday, one of Clem's attorneys, Zachary Grimland, asked Whittemore to modify a previous order that had made some case documents confidential, including those of a proprietary or competitively sensitive nature.

Nielsen produced more than 80,000 pages of documents as possible evidence in the case, and all but 66 pages were designated confidential, Grimland said.

Whittemore has not yet ruled on that request.

Mark Ragusa, an attorney for Nielsen, declined to comment to a reporter Tuesday.

Charts detailing ratings comparisons between the two radio stations include numbers that have been blacked out.

One section, which alleges "internal fraud" at Nielsen, includes a paragraph that begins: "Nielsen's handling of these issues raises serious doubts as to Nielsen's credibility as an unbiased, objective provider of audience measurement services. For example, Nielsen ..."

The rest of the paragraph is redacted. Most of the six paragraphs that follow, which appear to detail other allegations against Nielsen, are also blacked out.

At one point, the countersuit alleges Nielsen and Cox worked together in August 2015 to concoct a "sting operation" in which a third-party approached Clem and his staff while wearing a ratings tracking device. The goal was to entice them into discussing ratings distortion activities, the court record states.

Later that year, Nielsen filed its lawsuit against Clem, alleging he approached several radio listeners with requests to help him boost his ratings. Days before the suit was filed, Clem admitted in a news conference that he was contacted by a Nielsen ratings panelist and that he tried to influence the person's listening habits.

Clem's countersuit notes Nielsen excluded WBRN FM 98.7 from its October 2015 ratings, an act Clem claims was intended to pressure the station into dumping his show. It further alleges that Cox continued to pressure Nielsen to impose sanctions against Beasley.

In December 2016, Beasley ended its contract with Clem and WBRN, citing the station's declining revenue, the record states.

Clem is seeking damages from Nielsen, Cox and Calta, alleging defamation, interference with his contracts and business relationships, and a civil conspiracy.

Senior news researcher John Martin contributed to this report. Contact Dan Sullivan at dsullivan@tampabay.com or (813) 226-3386. Follow @TimesDan.