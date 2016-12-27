Clear69° FULL FORECASTClear69° FULL FORECAST
Riverview woman sues electric contractor that employed man accused of attempted rape

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 4:44pm

Adam Millan, 51, is accused of attacking a 44-year-old woman in her Riverview home.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

RIVERVIEW — The victim in an attempted rape is suing the company that employed the man accused of attacking her in May at her Riverview home.

A lawsuit filed this month in Hillsborough Circuit Court seeks damages from Big Daddy Electric and the Land O'Lakes company's owner, Aaron Allen, over the hiring of Adam Millan, who is accused of attacking the 44-year-old woman in her home.

Millan, 51, and Allen had been hired to complete electrical work on the woman's home. On May 18, Allen left Millan at the home alone, according to the lawsuit complaint. Millan later attacked the woman, holding her at knifepoint as he tried to rape her, according to the complaint. A neighbor heard her cries and came to her aid while Millan fled. He was later arrested and remains in jail awaiting trial.

The lawsuit, in which the woman is referred to as "Jane Doe," accuses Allen and his company of negligence in hiring Millan, noting his "extensive" criminal history, which included a manslaughter conviction. The complaint says Millan should not have been trusted to be in a customer's home unsupervised.

Allen declined to comment Tuesday when reached via phone.

Times staff

