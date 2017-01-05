Tampa fire chief testifies in deposition for discrimination suit against department

TAMPA — The case of a former Tampa firefighter who is suing the city for discrimination has been quietly progressing with testimony behind closed doors.

Thursday brought its highest profile witness yet: Tampa Fire Chief Thomas Forward.

He was called to a downtown Tampa court reporter's office to answer questions in Tania Vidovic's lawsuit, filed in March.

The law doesn't ensure public access to such pretrial proceedings, known as depositions, without consent of both sides.

Vidovic's attorney, Wendolyn Busch, said the Tampa Bay Times could attend; however, Thomas Gonzalez, an attorney for the city, did not consent.

Vidovic was one of several firefighters who raised concerns in 2014 about the department's treatment of women. A day later, Forward fired her, citing "moral turpitude" and city policies regarding falsification and misrepresentation of statements.

Her lawsuit quotes fellow firefighters saying "women would be so much better if we could train them like dogs" and that Vidovic "looked good when she sweats."

After Vidovic became pregnant in 2009, a fire captain told her "this would not have happened if she had kept her legs closed," according to the complaint. Other allegations included harassment over her pumping breast milk at work, and supervisors declining to promote her despite her seniority.

Gonzalez said testimony and evidence has made clear that Vidovic wanted better treatment during her time with the Tampa Fire Department, but that her allegations do not amount to discrimination.

"We've always thought the city's position is very, very strong and there is nothing to the case," he said.

Vidovic and the department's personnel chief are among witnesses who have already been questioned under oath. Busch has sought to bring Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn into the mix.

A defense motion opposing the mayor's testimony quotes an email exchange in which Vidovic's attorney says she would like to question the mayor about, among other things, his "documented awareness of the gender discrimination and sexual harassment issues regarding [Tampa Fire Rescue] female firefighters."

Attorneys for the city argue the mayor had no direct involvement in matters pertinent to the case.

The defense, in a motion filed in October, sought to make Vidovic answer questions about a prior lawsuit she settled against Galleria Farms, a floral business where she worked prior to becoming a Tampa firefighter in 2008. In that suit, she brought similar claims of gender discrimination and harassment.

Defense attorneys wanted to ask her how much money she received in the settlement. Busch advised Vidovic that she was prohibited from discussing the prior settlement. A judge later ruled that terms of the settlement were not relevant to the case.

Vidovic filed a second lawsuit in June against the International Association of Firefighters, Local 754, alleging discrimination and retaliation after the union declined to take her termination grievance to arbitration. That case also remains pending.

