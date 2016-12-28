2016: Death sentence set aside in case of Freddie Lee Hall

Relatives of former Hernando County sheriff's Deputy Lonnie Coburn — disgusted by the many delays in the execution of his killer, Freddie Lee Hall — have long said they never expected to see Hall put to death.

In September, they were proved right.

The Florida Supreme Court vacated Hall's death sentence for killing and raping a pregnant 21-year-old Leesburg woman, Karol Hurst, and slammed the state's process for determining whether convicted murderers were too intellectually disabled for execution. Hall, 71, and an accomplice, Mack Ruffin Jr., killed Coburn, 25, in Ridge Manor in 1978, shortly after driving from the scene of Hurst's rape and murder.

The state court's ruling had been expected since the U.S. Supreme Court's 2014 decision upholding Hall's challenge of Florida's old standard for executing intellectually disabled offenders.

But several lawyers said they were impressed by the state court's thorough reconsideration of the issue and the new standards the court handed down this year.

It determined that, in such cases, Florida relied too heavily on IQ scores, most of which had shown Hall had an intelligence quotient slightly above the threshold of 70 needed for execution. That reliance failed to consider other factors, such as Hall's repeated failures in school and relatives' testimony that he had always been considered "slow."

And though these lawyers differed on what the September ruling meant for other death row inmates with similar appeals, there was no disagreement on what it meant for Hall: He would die in prison not by lethal injection, but of old age.

Dan DeWitt, Times staff