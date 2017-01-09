Accused airport shooter told his maximum penalty 'is death' (w/video)

FORT LAUDERDALE — Esteban Santiago, handcuffed, shackled and wearing a red maximum-security jumpsuit, spoke in a monotone Monday as he answered questions from a judge during a court hearing that lasted about 30 minutes.

Santiago, 26, is accused of killing five people and wounding six others at Fort Lauderdale's airport Friday. He was flanked by eight to nine deputy U.S. marshals as he answered questions from U.S. Magistrate Alicia Valle.

"The maximum penalty, if you were to be convicted, is death — it is a capital offense," Valle told him.

Agents said he legally checked a 9 mm Walther semi-automatic and two magazines of ammunition in his baggage on a Delta flight from Alaska via Minnesota.

After picking up his bag from the baggage carousel, he told investigators he unpacked the gun, loaded it inside a stall in the men's restroom, and shot the first people he saw after he walked out of the restroom.

Santiago, who stared down at the defense table for much of Monday's hearing, said he understood the seriousness of the charges he is facing.

In court, Santiago did not say anything about his alleged motive or why he came to South Florida.

He also said nothing about his mental health or psychiatric diagnosis.

But Santiago told authorities, after his arrest, that doctors told him he may have schizophrenia, sources told the Sun Sentinel. He said he was told that in November during a mental health evaluation he underwent after he sought help from the FBI office in Anchorage, Alaska, the sources said.

Agents said he reported that he was having terroristic thoughts, believed the government was controlling his mind and pushing him to watch Islamic State group propaganda videos.

During the hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ricardo Del Toro said prosecutors wanted Santiago detained without bond while the case is pending. A bond hearing was scheduled for Jan. 17 and an arraignment, during which Santiago will formally plead to the charges against him, is set for Jan. 23.

Assistant Federal Public Defender Robert Berube was appointed to represent Santiago. The two spoke briefly during the hearing, whispering as they huddled next to each other.

Santiago is facing federal charges involving murder, firearms and airport violence.

Formal charges have not yet been filed against Santiago.

Airport security video shows Santiago pulling a semiautomatic handgun from his waistband and shooting at people in the baggage carousel area in Terminal 2.

Santiago confessed shortly after the Friday afternoon shooting, according to the FBI and Broward Sheriff's Office.

He told investigators that he planned the attack and bought a one-way ticket to Fort Lauderdale to carry it out, according to court records. His motive and reason for traveling 5,000 miles from Anchorage, Alaska, to Fort Lauderdale before opening fire remain unclear, said George Piro, the agent in charge of the FBI in South Florida.