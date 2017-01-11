Decades after Plant City strangling, man admits guilt but goes free

TAMPA — A man pleaded guilty in Hillsborough Circuit Court last week to killing a woman 37 years ago.

But his plea deal didn't send him to prison.

Instead, it set him free.

Nathaniel Bigbee's crime? He twisted a wire coat hanger around the neck of a 25-year-old mother of two, choking her until she died. It happened in Plant City in September 1979.

For more than three decades, the brutal killing of Charolette Kelley stood as the city's oldest unsolved homicide. That was until 2014, when new DNA evidence led authorities to arrest Bigbee and charge him with first-degree murder.

On Friday, Bigbee admitted guilt to a reduced charge of manslaughter in exchange for a lesser sentence: three years in prison, plus five years probation.

But with credit for time served, plus gain time awarded based on 1979 rules, the remainder of Bigbee's prison sentence has expired, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

On Tuesday, he was released from jail.

In accepting the plea, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Samantha Ward permitted Bigbee to serve probation in Mississippi, where he has family.

For Orthneil Kelley, who was 4 years old when his mother was killed, the outcome was a disappointment.

"I was issued a life sentence by losing my mother," Kelley, 42, said Monday. "And I feel like he should have been given a life sentence."

Neither Bigbee nor his public defender could be reached for comment.

The reduced charge and lesser penalty were in part an effect of the case's age, said Rena Frazier, a spokeswoman for Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren. As prosecutors prepared for trial, they faced the challenge of proving a case based on spotty evidence records and statements from witnesses who had died.

"The crime occurred a long time ago," Frazier said. "Due to the age of the case, that can produce some unique evidentiary and legal issues."

On Sept. 17, 1979, Kelley's next-door neighbors summoned police after hearing a baby crying inside her home at 514 S Knight St. An arriving officer found her nowhere inside. But in a bedroom, he noted a bedsheet stained with blood.

Two days later, a group of children found Kelley's body in a canal less than 30 yards fromher home. She was naked from the waist down. A wire coat hanger was twisted around her neck. A medical examiner ruled her cause of death as strangulation.

Bigbee was one of two men suspected in the investigation's early stages. He told detectives he dated Kelley when she was in high school in the late 1960s, but claimed he no longer associated with her in 1979.

That was contradicted by the words of neighbors, who said he was outside her home the night before she vanished.

Kelley told him to go away as he approached, according to a police report. A neighbor who saw the encounter told police Bigbee turned and walked away.

"Man, I got something for her," Bigbee said, according to the report.

Despite the circumstances, there was not enough evidence for a criminal charge. The case turned cold in 1980.

More than 30 years later, detectives began re-examining evidence that had been stored and sealed. They came across the bloody sheet, portions of which were submitted to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for DNA testing.

By that time, Bigbee had been in prison for other crimes. He served about 18 months for burglary and larceny in the 1980s. And he served 5 1/2 years beginning in 1988 for sexual battery.

When detectives again questioned him in 2012, he agreed to provide a DNA sample.

When that sample was compared with DNA from semen on the sheet, it matched, according to court documents and Bigbee's arrest report.

Confronted with the evidence, Bigbee again maintained he had never been in Kelley's home. Detectives theorized he killed her out of jealousy, as Kelley had dated another man.

In one interview, cold case detectives read to him from a police report, written in 1980. It included a statement from a woman who knew Bigbee, who claimed he had knocked her down during an argument and said, "you must want a hanger around your neck, too."

Bigbee was arrested in August 2014 while visiting family in Mississippi. Last fall, he wrote a letter to a judge, complaining of ill health and asking that a trial date be set. He noted his age.

"I have lost everything that I own," he wrote, "including a family member. So I am hoping this will soon be resolved."

A trial had been scheduled for this week. In court, Bigbee sat in a wheelchair as his defense attorneys repeatedly raised objections to evidence, arguing that there was no chain of custody record for some items. They wanted the blood-stained sheet barred.

In a Jan. 3 hearing, Assistant Public Defender Charles Traina questioned whether proof existed that the tattered, yellowed fabric was in fact the same sheet taken from Kelley's bedroom more than 30 years ago.

Prosecutors also faced the hurdle of proving a case in which several witnesses and the original detective had since died.

After prosecutors and defense attorneys finalized the plea deal, Judge Ward allowed Orthneil Kelley to give a statement via phone.

"The sentence is not what I would like," he told the court. "But just to have a conviction will help me out in the long run."

He barely knew his mother. Relatives who raised him never spoke of her killing. It wasn't until he was an adult, researching his family history, that he learned his mother was the victim in Plant City's oldest unsolved homicide.

After Bigbee's arrest two years ago, the victim's son recalled a vague memory of being inside an empty house and hearing his infant brother crying.

"My mother never got to see me attend elementary school, middle school, high school, go to college, join the military, have kids, have grandkids," he said in court. "(I am) pleased, but bittersweet."

Bigbee said nothing to him.

