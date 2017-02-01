Life sentence lifted, man with teen role in fatal Tampa robbery now set to go free

TAMPA — Until this week, Floyd LaFountain, 39, was condemned to spend the rest of his life in prison for a crime he committed at age 16.

But on Wednesday, a judge decided he had been locked up long enough.

Sometime in the next few days, LaFountain will walk out of jail.

He was resentenced to 22 years in prison, time he has already served, for his role in a 1994 robbery in which someone else pulled a gun and killed 73-year-old Manuel Huerta of Tampa.

The victim's relatives did not attend the proceeding before Hillsborough Circuit Judge Chet A. Tharpe, but LaFountain spoke to them, anyway, putting his remorse on the record.

"I'd like to apologize to the family of Mr. Huerta for the years of pain and heartache I know I caused them," he said.

"Not a day has passed since June 7, 1994, that I don't regret — and wish I could change — what happened that day. I know there isn't anything I can say to make them feel better about their loss, but I want them to know I'm truly sorry."

A series of U.S. and Florida Supreme Court decisions, which declared it unconstitutional to give juveniles life sentences, opened a path toward his reduced sentence.

Prosecutors and LaFountain's defense attorney agreed that he had already paid for his role in the crime. They noted his good behavior in prison and the likelihood that he will be a productive citizen.

The deal approved by Tharpe calls for LaFountain to complete 15 years of probation, see a counselor regularly and submit to random drug screenings. Tharpe also ordered him to have no contact with the victim's family and to stay out of Massachusetts, where he grew up and first found trouble.

The judge said little else, except to wish LaFountain good luck.

He was a mop-topped wayward 16-year-old when he and two friends stole a car and headed south to Florida. They surfaced in Tampa, where LaFountain had previously found work with a painting business.

But after a couple days of drinking and partying, the trio ran out of money. They planned a robbery to fund a trip home.

As heavy rains pelted Tampa the morning of June 7, 1994, the teens sat drinking beer and Peach Schnapps outside Huerta's home in the neighborhood of Palmetto Beach. After watching him take out his trash, they went to the front door and burst into the home.

Huerta, who was cutting up food in his kitchen for breakfast, confronted them with a knife.

Kyle Moran, 16, one of LaFountain's companions, brandished a .22 caliber rifle. He shot Huerta in the head.

Moran, LaFountain, and 15-year-old Michael DuPuis were all charged with felony murder. DuPuis testified against his friends in exchange for a 20-year prison sentence. He was released in 2009.

Moran, the triggerman, got life without parole, and so did LaFountain.

In court Wednesday, Assistant State Attorney John Terry told the judge that the state's own experts had examined LaFountain, finding that he showed promise for becoming a law-abiding citizen.

"This is a tremendous opportunity he has been given," Terry said. "The state wants him to understand that we will be watching him for 15 years. If he commits or does anything illegal again, we will be bringing him back in and we will be asking him to serve the time that needs to be served."

LaFountain said he understood.

He will return to jail to be processed for release. After that, he will move into a program with Abe Brown Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that helps ex-offenders transition to society.

"You've got to understand, he hasn't been in society as an adult," said LaFountain's attorney, Jose Barreiro. "Naturally, he doesn't know how to do the things you and I do on a daily basis — go to work, go to the grocery store. Abe Brown Ministries is going to help him with that."

The program does not usually take violent offenders, a classification that LaFountain held due to the nature of the crime, the attorney said. But an exception was made.

"They don't have any fear that he's going to commit more crimes," Barreiro said.

