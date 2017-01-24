Man charged with human trafficking, holding five people captive on trial this week

LARGO — Jeffrey Keowin lived a nomadic life, shuffling back and forth between Florida and Indiana. Along the way, he befriended five people, some of them underage and others with disabilities, prosecutors said.

The group followed Keowin across the country, but eventually realized they were being held captive. Keowin cashed their Social Security checks, told them what to eat and where to go, sexually abused two of them, and forced one of the women into prostitution, prosecutors said.

"He's running the show," said assistant state attorney Jennifer Colyer during Keowin's trial Tuesday. "He gets everything from them."

Keowin, 40, is charged with human trafficking, five counts of false imprisonment, two counts of sexual battery, as well as abuse of a disabled or an elderly adult. If convicted on all charges, he faces life in prison.

Colyer chronicled the victims' plight to the jury Tuesday:

Keowin told the group, ranging in ages from 17 to 51, that they would be live peacefully on a swath of land. Instead, Colyer said, they moved from rental to rental. They ate one meal a day and sometimes lived in homes without power or water.

"Their understanding and their ability to read people and know whether someone is tricking them or not is going to be abundantly clear," Colyer said. "They're extremely gullible."

Keowin later became aggressive and started to occasionally slap one of the victims, she said.

Eventually, he forced one of the women to prostitute herself. The victims told police they'd watch him return with her at night, Colyer said.

Then on Jan. 13, 2014, while Keowin slept in their Clearwater rental home at 1412 N Osceola Ave., the group slipped out of the house and walked to a neighbor's home to call police.

"They're finally able to get away," Colyer said. "That feeling of being trapped and helpless is finally gone."

The victims will testify this week. Assistant Public Defender Adrian Burden told the jury to listen carefully to their testimonies, as well as defense witnesses who will testify to seeing the victims without Keowin nearby.

"You are the judge of what you think is true from that testimony," Burden said. "I want you to analyze, is there truly a situation where these individuals didn't move about as they chose to? You make that decision from what you hear."

The trial resumes Wednesday.

Contact Laura C. Morel at lmorel@tampabay.com. Follow @lauracmorel.