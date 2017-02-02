Man sentenced to 40 years for Pinellas, Pasco bank robberies

TAMPA — A man awaiting trial for a 2014 Pasco County murder was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in federal prison for a series of bank robberies that happened months after the killing.

Anthony Maresca, 54, robbed eight banks in six months in Pasco and Pinellas Counties. In each case, he walked into a bank armed with a handgun and demanded cash.

The robbery spree began not long after Maresca learned he was wanted for questioning in the death of Billy Shuler, a Citrus County coin dealer, federal authorities said. Shuler, 69, was found dead May 21, 2014, in the woods off U.S. 19 in Tarpon Springs.

After that, Maresca left his Holiday home and lived out of local motels until his arrest for the robberies in June 2015.

He pleaded guilty to the robbery charges in October. A murder charge remains pending in state court.