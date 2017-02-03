Mistrial declared in trial of St. Petersburg man charged with fatal shooting

A Pinellas circuit judge declared a mistrial Friday in the trial of Oscar Fowler, charged with shooting a man 25 times.

On Monday, prosecutors and defense attorneys will pick a new trial date, which will be Fowler's third time in court for Naykee Bostic's death. In 2015, his first trial ended in a hung jury when they couldn't reach a verdict after six hours' deliberation.

Fowler is charged with first-degree murder. He faces up to life in prison.

The mistrial was prompted by the testimony of a state witness. During the first trial, when asked by prosecutors how long he knew Fowler, Quinton Lawson said he didn't know him for very long.

When asked the same question Friday, Lawson told Assistant State Attorney Richard Ripplinger that they met when Fowler was released from prison.

A defendant's prior criminal history isn't supposed to be divulged during a trial, said Pinellas courts spokesman Stephen Thompson.

Judge Chris Helinger granted the defense's call for a mistrial.

"What happened was just inadvertent," Ripplinger said, "not what I wanted in this case."

On July 28, 2013, St. Petersburg police found 31-year-old Bostic's body behind 1803 Beach Drive SE. Through cellphone tower data, investigators determined Bostic and Fowler had been in the same area at the time of the shooting. No physical evidence links Fowler to the scene.

The state also built its case on witnesses who spoke to him before and after the murder, such as Clifford Frazier and Marlon Hall.

In his opening statements this week, defense attorney Jason Bard called them "jailhouse snitches who are looking to save their skin."