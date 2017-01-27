Nicholas Lindsey, killer of St. Petersburg police officer, back in court for sentence hearing

Defendant Nicholas Lindsey listens during a hearing asking for a reduced sentence at the Pinellas County Justice Center in Clearwater on Friday, January 20, 2017. Judge Thane Covert denied the motion to limit Lindsey's sentence. Lindsey, now 21, has twice been sentenced to life in prison for gunning down St. Petersburg police Officer David Crawford in 2011.

LARGO — A Pinellas circuit judge is expected to decide today if a 21-year-old man serving life in prison for killing St. Petersburg police officer David Crawford will get his sentence shortened.

Last week, Nicholas Lindsey's attorneys argued in front of Judge Thane Covert that his sentence should be reduced to 40 years based on new sentencing guidelines for juveniles in Florida.

The defense said Lindsey showed promise of rehabilitation. Prosecutors, however, chronicled the night of Crawford's death.

Lindsey, now 21, was 16 when he fired five bullets into Crawford, who had interrupted him breaking into a car in 2011. Crawford's killing came one month after St. Petersburg police Sgt. Tom Baitinger and Officer Jeffrey Yaslowitz were also killed in the line of duty.

A jury convicted Lindsey of first-degree murder in 2012, and Covert sentenced him to life without parole, the only possible sentence at the time.

Then the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life sentences for juvenile offenders violated Eighth Amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment. Instead, it said a court must hold a hearing to consider mitigating factors before imposing that penalty.

In 2013, Lindsey got such a hearing. Covert again sentenced him to life without possibility of parole.

The next year, the Legislature passed a law in response to the Supreme Court decision. The law called for a minimum sentence of 40 years for first-degree murder.

The motion filed by Lindsey's attorney, Stacey Schroeder, argued that because there's now an alternative to life without parole, and his jury did not get to consider it during sentencing, Covert had no choice but to reduce Lindsey's sentence to 40 years.

The judge disagreed. He denied the motion, but is expected to make a decision on whether he will shorten Lindsey's sentence today at 1:30 p.m.

