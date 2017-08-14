Make us your home page
Selfie plus gun in bathroom at Club Lust end in six-year sentence for St. Pete gang member

Monday, August 14, 2017 2:01pm

The felon claimed the shooting was an accident, a mishap that occurred as he mugged for a selfie in the men's room at St. Petersburg's Club Lust.

The single gunshot last December has landed Rorn Sorn in federal prison for more than six years, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Sorn, 34, sentenced last week, had pleaded guilty in April before U.S. District Judge James D. Whittemore to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A member of the Asian Pride Gang, according to federal authorities, Sorn has a substantial criminal history, which included convictions for burglary and attempted first-degree murder.

His felon status evidently didn't dissuade him from carrying a gun Dec. 17 inside the strip club at 340 First Ave. N in St. Petersburg.

Sorn and another man were seen walking into a restroom moments before a security guard heard a gunshot, according to court documents. The guard questioned them when they walked out.

"It was an accident, man," Sorn replied. "I was just trying to take a selfie."

A bullet hole marked the shattered bathroom mirror. The shot pierced the wall and sailed through an adjacent women's restroom.

When St. Petersburg police arrived, they found a .40 caliber handgun in his pocket, along with marijuana and Xanax pills, according to court documents.

Sorn's total sentence for the firearm charge was six years and five months in federal prison.

