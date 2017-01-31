Sent to prison for life as teen, man could find freedom at 39

TAMPA — Today, a man with a buzz cut and a few wrinkles in his forehead will stand in orange scrubs before a Hillsborough judge.

He will hear lawyers explain that he's not the same mop-topped teenager he was 23 years ago, when he and two buddies, stinking of booze, burst into a home to rob its owner and left the man dead.

Floyd LaFountain didn't pull the trigger that day, but he is serving the same sentence as the teen who did: life.

LaFountain, 39, will ask for a second chance. And even prosecutors say he should get it.

The Hillsborough State Attorney's Office has agreed to ask a judge to reduce LaFountain's sentence to 22 years — time he has already served. They will also seek 15 years of probation.

Hillsborough Circuit Judge Chet A. Tharpe has the final say.

LaFountain's resentencing comes on the wings of a series of U.S. and Florida Supreme Court decisions that held it unconstitutional to sentence offenders to life, or a similarly long term, for crimes committed as juveniles.

A week after Tharpe weighs LaFountain's fate, another man will appear in his courtroom — this one familiar to the judge and to many in the Tampa Bay area.

In 2008, Kendrick Morris, then 16, attacked a young woman late at night outside the Bloomingdale Regional Public Library. He dragged her behind the building to where he viciously raped her, leaving her blind and paralyzed for life. For that crime, and another rape, Morris got 65 years.

On Feb. 9, he, too, will ask for a new sentence. But in that case, prosecutors will seek life.

• • •

All across the Sunshine State, aging prisoners who were still kids when they murdered or raped or robbed are returning to county jails to be resentenced. For some, that has happened already. For many more, it will happen this year.

There is Ian Manuel, released in November after serving 26 years for shooting a woman in Tampa when he was 13. His victim forgave him and advocated for his release.

Those awaiting hearings include Lolita Barthel, who was 17 when she shot a man in Temple Terrace during a botched 1996 robbery, and Georgia Miller and David Sheren of Tampa, who were 15 and 16 in 1992 when they fatally beat and stabbed Linda Bonck, an 18-year-old with cerebral palsy.

Since 2010, the U.S. and Florida Supreme Courts have recognized that juveniles who commit crimes are inherently different. Their brains are not fully developed, leaving them less capable of appreciating consequences.

Two cases, Graham vs. Florida and Miller vs. Alabama, declared it unconstitutional for juveniles convicted of any serious crime to receive a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

A half-dozen decisions in 2015 and 2016 further chiseled away at old law, offering hope to prisoners given lengthy sentences less than life and those sentenced before the state did away with parole in 1994.

But new sentences don't necessarily mean shorter sentences.

In Pinellas County last week, Nicholas Lindsey, 21, was sentenced to life for the third time in the shooting death of St. Petersburg police Officer David Crawford nearly six years ago.

Florida law allows life sentences for juveniles if judges consider factors such as the defendant's age, maturity and intellectual capacity, and providing such cases are periodically reviewed.

In Hillsborough, 40 people await resentencing hearings, according to the State Attorney's Office. An additional 17 have had their requests for resentencing accepted in Pinellas, as well as three in Pasco County, the Public Defender's Office says.

The numbers are expected to grow.

• • •

Bob Huerta doesn't understand why anyone would give the offenders a break. His father, Manuel "Manny" Huerta, 73, was shot in the face when LaFountain and his friends broke into his Tampa home in 1994.

Huerta recalled his father as a hard worker who drove buses and trolleys for Tampa Transit Line, now known as HARTLine. He was a fixture in his Palmetto Beach neighborhood, where he lived alone with his chihuahua. He had two sons, a granddaughter and a grandson.

"I just get overwhelmed by all the do-gooders trying to make excuses for young people," Bob Huerta said. "It's really infuriating that this kid can get off or have such a reduced sentence that he can have a life and my dad didn't."

Rena Frazier, the State Attorney's Office spokeswoman, said the office understands and is sensitive to that. But she noted that LaFountain's culpability in the crime was similar to that of the third teen, who got 20 years.

"When we're looking at the fairness and impartiality of our criminal justice system," Frazier said, "consistency is a big part of that."

• • •

Floyd LaFountain came from a small town in Massachusetts called Athol. As a child, he was exposed to alcohol and drug abuse, attorney Jose Barreiro said.

In an interview, LaFountain recalled drinking out of boredom as a teen. He ran away often, hitching cross-country rides. On one jaunt, he found himself on a bus with a Tampa man who offered to pay for painting work.

For almost a month, he stayed in a flat on Nebraska Avenue, earning cash painting signs and houses. Once, he painted a mural of the downtown skyline on a wall outside the Tropical Sandwich Shop in Palmetto Beach, according to news reports.

Back in Massachusetts, he told two friends, Kyle Moran, 16, and Michael DuPuis, 15, about the adventure. A few months later, the teens stole a blue Chevrolet Caprice and headed south.

When they ran out of money, they plotted a robbery.

They lurked one rainy morning downing beer and peach schnapps outside a small yellow stucco house near the Port of Tampa and spotted 73-year-old Huerta taking out his trash.

He was cutting up food in his kitchen for breakfast when the boys tore through his front door and walked inside.

"What are you doing in my house?" he asked, according to news accounts.

Moran, armed with a .22-caliber rifle, demanded money and car keys. Huerta tapped the end of the gun barrel with a knife and asked again. Moran aimed the gun between Huerta's eyes and pulled the trigger.

All three teens were charged with felony murder. DuPuis testified against his friends in exchange for 20 years and was released in 2009. Moran, the triggerman, got life.

A judge gave LaFountain the same.

He recalls just one visitor in 23 years: his sister. He says he has struggled to shake feelings of uselessness and that he is a burden on his parents, who are in ill.

Prosecutors and his attorney call him a model inmate.

In prison, he earned a high school diploma. At Cross City Correctional Institution, he competed in a track marathon. He lifts weights. He reads a lot of books — 125 a year, he says. He reads health magazines and Budd­hist texts and the Bible.

LaFountain says he couldn't blame the victim's family for wanting him to stay locked up. In a matter of seconds, four families had been destroyed: his family, those of the other two teens, and the family of the victim.

Still, sometimes he lets himself think about freedom. He pictures himself getting out and getting a job, maybe getting married.

"I'm daring to hope a little bit," he said.

Times senior news researcher John Martin contributed to this report. Contact Dan Sullivan at dsullivan@tampabay.com or (813) 226-3386. Follow @TimesDan.