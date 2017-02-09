Mostly Cloudy75° FULL FORECASTMostly Cloudy75° FULL FORECAST
Sentencing scheduled for man convicted of human trafficking, holding five people captive

  • Times staff

Thursday, February 9, 2017 11:39am

Jeffrey Keowin faces life in prison.

A man who held five people captive in a Clearwater rental home and forced one of them into prostitution is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

Jeffrey Keowin, 40, faces up to life in prison.

A jury found Keowin guilty Jan. 27 of human trafficking, sexual battery, abuse of a disabled or elderly adult, two counts of battery, and four counts of false imprisonment.

Keowin lived a nomadic lifestyle from Florida to Indiana. During his travels, he met five people, some of them with disabilities. They ranged in ages 17 to 51.

The group followed Keowin across the country, but eventually realized they were being held captive. Keowin cashed their Social Security checks, told them what to eat and where to go, sexually abused two of them, and forced one of the women into prostitution, prosecutors said.

Keowin was arrested January 2014 after the victims escaped and called Clearwater police from a neighbor's house.

