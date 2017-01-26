Mostly Cloudy65° FULL FORECASTMostly Cloudy65° FULL FORECAST
St. Petersburg man guilty of killing man raising eight kids

  • Times staff

Thursday, January 26, 2017 4:29pm

Daniel Lynds, a St. Petersburg man charged with fatally shooting a commercial fisherman who was raising eight children, was found guilty of first-degree murder last week.

During his trial, prosecutors said Francis "Frankie" McDermott was meeting with Lynds shortly after 8 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2014, when Lynds fired twice as McDermott sat in his silver Dodge pickup at the 4500 block of Eighth Avenue S in St. Petersburg. Police said the shooting was a drug deal gone awry.

No physical evidence linked Lynds to the killing, but prosecutors presented cellphone tower records during the trial. A witness who told police he saw Lynds kill McDermott also testified.

Lynds, 30, will be sentenced to life in prison next month.

St. Petersburg man guilty of killing man raising eight kids 01/26/17
