St. Petersburg man guilty of killing man raising eight kids

Daniel Lynds, a St. Petersburg man charged with fatally shooting a commercial fisherman who was raising eight children, was found guilty of first-degree murder last week.

During his trial, prosecutors said Francis "Frankie" McDermott was meeting with Lynds shortly after 8 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2014, when Lynds fired twice as McDermott sat in his silver Dodge pickup at the 4500 block of Eighth Avenue S in St. Petersburg. Police said the shooting was a drug deal gone awry.

No physical evidence linked Lynds to the killing, but prosecutors presented cellphone tower records during the trial. A witness who told police he saw Lynds kill McDermott also testified.

Lynds, 30, will be sentenced to life in prison next month.