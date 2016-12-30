Sunday Conversation: Incoming State Attorney talks criminal justice reform

Andrew Warren will become Hillsborough County's new state attorney Jan. 3, having won a close race in November against longtime incumbent Mark Ober. Warren, a former federal prosecutor, was a new face to many in the local legal community when he ran, having moved to Tampa in 2013. On the campaign trail, he pledged to reform the local criminal justice system, putting greater emphasis on offender rehabilitation and reducing recidivism.

Warren spoke last week with the Tampa Bay Times about his background, his transition into office and his plans as he takes over as Hillsborough's top prosecutor.

Tell us a little about your background and how you ended up pursuing a career in law.

I was born and raised in Gainesville. I went to high school there. I was fortunate enough to earn a scholarship to college. I ended up at Brandeis University, a small liberal arts school outside of Boston. I studied economics and political science there. I spent a year at the London School of Economics, which was a great experience. I finished up at Brandeis and went straight through to law school. I was at Columbia in New York. And I went to law school thinking that I wanted to be a prosecutor. I was fortunate enough to be able to clerk right out of law school with a district judge in the northern district of California. I got to work on a variety of criminal and civil cases.

Is there a particular reason you wanted to be a prosecutor?

I enjoyed the public service aspect of it. I always wanted to do public service with my J.D. I wanted to be a litigator. I was passionate about criminal justice issues.

There is a story from when I was a kid about having heard the news about a local businessman who had stolen money from his local business partner. I was probably 8 or 9 years old at the time. As my dad tells the story, I turned and said, when I grow up, I want to be a lawyer to put bad guys in jail.

What do you do when you're not being a lawyer?

My hobbies are my family. My girls are 5 ½, and 3. My 3-year-old turned 3 on election night. Being a dad is a full-time job outside of the office.

Why did you want to run for State Attorney?

I believe in public service. That was the main reason. It was an opportunity to give back to the community where my kids are growing up. With the Justice Department, I had the privilege of prosecuting cases all over the country. It was extremely rewarding. I know I made a difference in the communities where I worked. But when I moved home to Florida, we moved home to raise our kids here, to put roots down here for the rest of our lives. And it became more important to continue public service where I was living.

What have you been doing as part of your transition into office?

I've been meeting a lot with the critical players in the criminal justice system here. The judges, the defense bar, elected officials, legislative delegation. I've been getting to know the personnel in the State Attorney's Office. We've made two significant hiring decisions that will be critical to what we will do going forward in Rena Frazier and Gary Weisman as, respectively, the chief of policy and communications and the chief of staff. They're two administrative positions that are critical to the mission of the office.

Obviously it was a very harsh campaign that you ran against Mark Ober. Has that created any difficulties for the transition?

Well, I disagree with the premise that it was a harsh campaign. It was a tough-fought campaign by two people who care passionately about the issues. Mark has been extremely gracious during the transition to make sure we hit the ground running as smoothly as possible. And I thank him for his help.

Is there anything in particular he has done that has been helpful?

He has opened up the office. He has given me access to essentially whatever I need internally. It is unfortunate that that's not always the case, especially in these positions. But again, Mark has been extremely gracious.

Tell us about your listening tour.

The listening tour is an opportunity for stakeholders in the criminal justice system to make sure they have the opportunity to raise concerns and talk about ideas and issues that pertain to the State Attorney's Office. So we're going to be meeting with the criminal court judges , the defense bar, law enforcement leaders, third-party agencies that deal directly with the State Attorney's Office, as well as community leaders.

We have a lot of people on board with the changes that need to be made in our State Attorney's Office to help fulfill my vision of making Hillsborough County the model for criminal justice reform throughout the state. But all the stakeholders recognize there is a lot of work to do.

On the campaign trail you talked about the need to be tough on crime while focusing on the rehabilitative aspect of criminal justice. How do you balance those two goals?

The goal of the criminal justice system is to keep our neighborhoods safe and to apply the law fairly and consistently to everyone in the community. My goal as the State Attorney is to target the crimes that pose the greatest threats to our community — violent crime, economic crime, chronic offenders — while finding smart alternatives to prison for non-violent and first-time offenders, especially juveniles.

What do you foresee as your biggest challenge going forward?

The biggest challenge is going to be changing a culture of criminal justice and a prosecutor's office that has been short-sighted, a problem not unique to Hillsborough. Criminal justice reform at its heart is about making sure we're thinking about the long-term consequences of what we do in the system.

Contact Dan Sullivan at dsullivan@tampabay.com or (813) 226-3386. Follow @TimesDan.