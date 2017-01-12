weather unavailableweather unavailable
Tampa Bay postal worker guilty of stealing $2 million in Social Security checks

  • Associated Press

Thursday, January 12, 2017 9:20am

TAMPA — A former Tampa Bay area postal employee faces up to 15 years in federal prison for stealing more than $2 million in Social Security checks.

A U.S. Attorney's Office news release says jurors found 48-year-old Stacy Darnell Mitchell guilty Wednesday of theft of government property and theft of mail. His sentencing date hasn't been set.

Mitchell was a mail handler for more than 15 years at the processing and distribution center in St. Petersburg. Authorities say Mitchell stole more than 3,000 Social Security benefit checks from the facility from January to October 2012. The checks were sold and cashed at various convenience stores and check cashing businesses.

Four of Mitchell's accomplices have been convicted of federal charges related to the same theft scheme.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Tampa man identified as postal employee in Social Security check theft .

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
