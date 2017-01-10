Trial begins of St. Petersburg man charged with murder of fisherman who cared for eight kids

The trial of Daniel Lynds, a St. Petersburg man charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of a commercial fisherman who was raising eight children, began this week.

Opening statements are scheduled for this morning. If convicted, Lynds, 30, faces up to life in prison.

On Oct. 10, 2014, St. Petersburg police discovered Francis "Frankie" McDermott's body in the driver's seat of his silver Dodge pickup shortly after 8 p.m. on the 4500 block of Eighth Avenue S. The truck was stopped in the middle of the street. McDermott, 36, had been shot in the upper body.

McDermott was a commercial fisherman who cared for several children. Five are his biological children, and he also helped care for his sister's kids. They ranged in age at the time of the murder from 1 to 12. McDermott also had an adult daughter who lived elsewhere in St. Petersburg.

The evening he was killed, McDermott planned to fish through the night, his family said at the time of his death. Authorities said in 2014 he may have been killed during a drug deal gone awry.

Lynds was arrested a week later while he was out on bail on unrelated charges of felony tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

State records show he was in prison from 2006 to 2012 on several charges, including cocaine trafficking and carrying a concealed weapon.