weather unavailableweather unavailable
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Trial begins of St. Petersburg man charged with murder of fisherman who cared for eight kids

  • Times staff

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 5:21am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

The trial of Daniel Lynds, a St. Petersburg man charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of a commercial fisherman who was raising eight children, began this week.

Related News/Archive

Opening statements are scheduled for this morning. If convicted, Lynds, 30, faces up to life in prison.

On Oct. 10, 2014, St. Petersburg police discovered Francis "Frankie" McDermott's body in the driver's seat of his silver Dodge pickup shortly after 8 p.m. on the 4500 block of Eighth Avenue S. The truck was stopped in the middle of the street. McDermott, 36, had been shot in the upper body.

McDermott was a commercial fisherman who cared for several children. Five are his biological children, and he also helped care for his sister's kids. They ranged in age at the time of the murder from 1 to 12. McDermott also had an adult daughter who lived elsewhere in St. Petersburg.

The evening he was killed, McDermott planned to fish through the night, his family said at the time of his death. Authorities said in 2014 he may have been killed during a drug deal gone awry.

Lynds was arrested a week later while he was out on bail on unrelated charges of felony tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

State records show he was in prison from 2006 to 2012 on several charges, including cocaine trafficking and carrying a concealed weapon.

Trial begins of St. Petersburg man charged with murder of fisherman who cared for eight kids 01/10/17 [Last modified: Monday, January 9, 2017 6:42pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...