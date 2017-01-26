Hillsborough Judge Tracy Sheehan to resign unexpectedly from the bench

Judge Tracy Sheehan listens to lawyers argue at the Hillsborough County Court House. Sheehan set the tone for her court room with a no-nonsense style of directness. [MELISSA LYTTLE, Times 2010]

TAMPA - Tracy Sheehan, a circuit judge known for her advocacy for children in juvenile court, is unexpectedly resigning from the Hillsborough bench effective March 10.

A former television reporter and defense attorney, Sheehan said Thursday she is leaving for "personal and professional reasons" but would not elaborate. A breast cancer survivor, she confirmed that her resignation is not health-related.

"I've enjoyed it," Sheehan, 57, said of her ten years on the bench. "Once I decided, I slept well."

Elected in 2007, she served in juvenile delinquency, juvenile dependency and family court in Tampa and Plant City. She had a reputation for being tough on abusive and neglectful parents and for having a soft spot for children. She donated $100,000 from her retirement fund to build a children's shelter.

In 2013, Sheehan was stopped leaving Ybor City and charged with DUI. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation and community service. "This was a colossal lack of judgement," she told reporters. "A horrible, poor choice." When she was reprimanded by the Florida Supreme Court, the chief justice noted Sheehan accepted full responsibility.

The Judicial Qualifications Commission, which handles the disciplining of judges, confirmed Thursday that there are no current findings of probable cause pending against her.

Sheehan says she plans to spend time with her newly adopted dog Gunner and travel to Alaska, where her father lives.

"She brought compassion and heart to court every day," said Hillsborough Chief Judge Ron Ficarrotta. "She will be missed around here."

Gov. Rick Scott is expected to appoint a replacement to complete her term through 2018.