Judge Scionti, who served with Army in Middle East, takes over Hillsborough veterans court

Circuit Judge Michael Scionti, conducting a hearing here at the Hillsborough County Courthouse, will soon take over the county's Veterans Treatment Court.

TAMPA — Circuit Judge Greg Holder, an Air Force veteran, gave the oath of commissioned officers to Michael Scionti, then a local prosecutor entering the U.S. Army.

Scionti went on to serve several tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan before becoming a state representative, then a diplomat — and, finally, a Hillsborough judge.

Now, Holder will pass the gavel to Scionti, bringing in a fellow vet to preside over Hillsborough's Veterans Treatment Court. Both judges, who between them have more than 40 years of military service, welcomed the change.

"He's been on some of the same dirt and sand that these men and women have been on," Holder said. "His reassignment is only going to do good things for this division."

Scionti will take over veterans court Jan. 3. He will also continue to maintain a docket in the court's family law division, where he is currently assigned. Holder will move to the circuit's general civil division.

The change is the latest bullet point in an impressive resume for the 49-year-old Scionti.

In addition to several combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, he helped oversee the legal system in Afghanistan as a senior Pentagon diplomat. He was elected a Hillsborough judge in 2014 and remains active in the Army Reserve.

"I think my experience will provide greater insight into the unique challenges for these vets and the development of appropriate treatment plans for them," Scionti said. "I'm going to make sure these vets are taken care of."

Hillsborough County started Veterans Treatment Court in 2013. It offers an assortment of diversion programs to military veterans who have been charged with crimes and who suffer from mental illnesses, traumatic brain injuries, substance abuse disorders, or psychological problems related to their service. The court put vets in touch with personal mentors who can help assist with therapy, treatment, employment and education.

If they successfully complete their assigned program, the veterans can have their charges dismissed.

The court's current case load includes 135 veterans. But the changing of the guard comes as that number is expected to grow, as the dismissal option is expected to attract more participating defendants.

Holder, who has been assigned to veterans court for two years, said he has wanted to return to the civil division for some time. For the past nine years, he has also handled serious felony cases that he found emotionally taxing — murders, rapes, child abuse.

"These cases are extremely emotional and very difficult and they take their toll," Holder said. "It was time to change."

At the same time, Holder acknowledged that his move also arises in part from a mistake he made.

The Florida Supreme Court issued the reprimand earlier this year after Holder advocated on behalf of a veteran who appeared in his court in 2015. The veteran, Clay Allred, a former U.S. Army Green Beret, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and was arrested in 2014 after berating a Muslim clerk and firing a gun in the air at a Tampa convenience store.

Allred avoided prison time and the judge later lobbied to have him re-admitted to the University of South Florida and to keep any formal finding of guilt off his record. The state's Judicial Qualifications Commission said that was wrong.

When Holder appeared before the Florida Supreme Court for the reprimand in August, about a dozen veterans came to support him.

"I stood and accepted the punishment," he said. "But clearly dealing with issues (affecting veterans) is difficult."

He will miss veterans court, Holder said, but he's leaving the division in good hands.

Holder and Scionti are among a handful of judges whose division assignments are changing.

Among the other changes: Judges Mark Wolfe and Mark Kiser join the felony criminal division; Judge Catherine Catlin moves from family law to probate; newly elected Circuit Judge Melissa Polo joins family law; and new County Judge Miriam Valkenburg joins the county criminal division.

