Pardon enables former court staffer who took bribes to serve as guardian for autistic daughter

Chris Muratore shares a moment with his autistic daughter Kassandra, who was 4 at the time. Three years later, Muratore would be convicted of devising a scheme to defraud his employer, thre bankruptcy court. [Times file, 1998]

TAMPA — About eight years ago, Christopher Muratore sat down to fill out paperwork in hopes of receiving a presidential pardon.

In 2001, Muratore, a former staffer for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, was convicted with two other men in a scam that bilked the government of hundreds of thousands of dollars. A pardon would clear his record so he could serve as a legal guardian for his profoundly autistic daughter Kasey after she turned 18, making decisions for her health care and other facets of her life that she would never be able to make for herself.

As the years passed and Kasey's 18th birthday came and went, Muratore began to lose hope. Then, on Monday, his phone rang. A staffer was calling from the federal Office of the Pardon Attorney to inform him that his pardon would be announced by the White House later that day.

"I haven't really had any more expectation that it would move any further, so it was kind of a Christmas blessing," Muratore, 54, of Tampa said in a phone interview Tuesday. "I was put in a bad situation, but I've owned my responsibility for it and did my service and paid my debt."

On Monday, the Obama administration issued 78 pardons and reduced sentences for 153 others convicted of federal crimes — the greatest number of individual clemencies in a single day by any president, according to the White House. The pardons were for a wide range of offenses including drug dealing, bid rigging, illegal gambling, possession of untaxed alcohol and even the illegal importation of tortoises.

Muratore's pardon closes a painful chapter for his family that shocked the federal courthouse in 2001, when he was arrested and indicted.

At the time, Muratore was systems manager for the bankruptcy court in the Middle District of Florida. His responsibilities included researching and recommending the purchase of computer equipment.

According to court documents, Muratore and then-court clerk Carl Stewart began recommending to other federal agencies the acquisition of equipment sold by Roger Ralston, president and owner of the firms Ralston Communications, Millennium Integration Services and NetPlanet.

Late in 1999, according to court records, Stewart and Muratore agreed to buy computer equipment from Millennium at prices they knew were inflated. Stewart, for instance, signed three purchase orders for scanning software totaling about $73,500, the records said. The equipment Ralston delivered was worth only a fraction of that amount. Ralston paid Stewart and Muratore part of the profits.

Stewart also signed purchase orders for $45,800 to buy scanning servers that turned out to be three computers worth about $9,000. Using NetPlanet, the three men also pulled off a bogus transaction for $71,200 in scanning equipment that never was delivered, according to the court documents.

U.S. District Judge James H. Hancock sentenced Stewart to 27 months in prison and Ralston to five months. The two men combined were ordered to pay nearly $537,000.

Convicted of devising a scheme to defraud the government, Muratore was also expecting a prison sentence of at least six months. At a sentencing hearing in September 2001, a parade of witnesses including judges who worked with Muratore testified to his character and pleaded for lenience, in large part for Kasey, who needed her father as a caregiver. She was nonverbal and prone to aggressive behavior that injured herself and others.

By that time, the family's struggle was well known in the courthouse. In 1998, Chris and Sharon Muratore made headlines when they sued his employer for failing to reimburse the couple for speech and occupational therapies for their daughter.

The Muratores later divorced. Chris remarried in April 2001, five months before his sentencing hearing.

Barbara Muratore said the man she married made a bad decision with his daughter in mind.

"When somebody offered him a dollar amount that was going to help pay for Kasey's care, he saw it as a lifeline," she said.

Hancock gave Muratore three years' probation, including six months of house arrest, and ordered him to pay $107,850 in restitution.

Muratore began to put his career back on track, working for six years as an information technology director for Metropolitan Ministries.

"They were well aware of my situation and willing to work with me," he said. "Even though it was a hard time in my life, it did my heart good to do good work in the community."

Kasey, short for Kassandra, has lived at the Carlton Palms Educational Center in Mount Dora since 2008 and is now 22. Just before her 18th birthday, the court declared her incompetent and unable to care for herself and appointed Sharon and Barbara as co-guardians. As a felon, Chris Muratore was ineligible. He provided input before Sharon and Barbara made the official decisions but a troubling prospect lingered: What if something happened to them?

"They've done incredibly well caring for and advocating for my daughter, but she is my daughter," Muratore said. "Now I can be part of that team."

Muratore is now an IT director for a medical software company in Tampa. He paid off his restitution earlier this year, court records show. Early next year, he will be back in front of a judge — this time to ask the court to make him Kasey's co-guardian.

"It's always been about my family," he said.

