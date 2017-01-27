Suit: Woman says she was sexually assaulted at Bayfront hospital

ST. PETERSBURG — A Pinellas County woman claims she was sexually assaulted by another patient at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg while she was recovering from surgery there in August.

The woman has filed a lawsuit against the hospital, which she said failed to provide proper security, as well as the 53-year-old man she says attacked her.

The Tampa Bay Times is not naming the woman due to the nature of the allegations. St. Petersburg police records show she filed a criminal complaint in connection to the Aug. 7 incident.

On that day, the woman told police the man, David Weber entered her room at Bayfront hospital as she was recovering from surgery. She said Weber had his hospital gown around his waist and began grabbing her breasts and kissing her.

According to an arrest report, the woman yelled for a nurse who entered the room while Weber was on top of her. The nurse yelled at Weber to leave the room, the arrest report said. Neither Weber nor the victim knew each other, the report said.

In the lawsuit, filed Jan. 18, the woman said she suffered bodily harm, physical pain and mental anguish, among other injuries, as a result of the attack. She is seeking at least $15,000 in damages.

The woman contends Bayfront is partly to blame and showed negligence in its care because it failed to keep Weber away from her and other patients. The suit claims Weber had shown a propensity for violence and aggression and that the hospital failed to properly segregate him from other patients.

Weber was arrested for battery in Tampa last May, accused of assaulting a disabled man, state records show. He was found mentally incompetent to proceed with the trial in that case and was committed to state custody for evaluation. It was not immediately clear how or if the case was resolved.

St. Petersburg police arrested Weber the day the incident was reported at Bayfront.

Yolanda Fernandez, a police spokeswoman, said Weber again was ruled incompetent in the case and trial proceedings were halted.

Efforts to reach lawyers for the woman and Weber, as well as a spokesperson for Bayfront, were unsuccessful on Friday.

Times researcher Caryn Baird contributed to this report. Contact LaVendrick Smith at lsmith@tampabay.com. Follow @LaVendrickS.