Deputies: Florida man confessed to killing ex-college prof

  • Associated Press

Sunday, January 15, 2017 10:55am

    MANATEE — Authorities say a man confessed to killing a former college professor and then robbing him after the man made sexual advances toward him.

    The Bradenton Herald reports that Manatee County deputies detailed 20-year-old Barry Joshua Baer's confession in an arrest report. Baer told detectives Friday that 56-year-old Hollant Maxford Adrien was an acquaintance who had picked him up and driven him somewhere.

    Baer claimed Adrien started making sexual advances, at which point he pulled out a knife he carried for protection and stabbed the man in the neck, according to the report. Detectives say the two struggled outside the car, and Baer then hit Adrien at least 40 times in the head with a hammer.

    Adrien was a former French professor and had taught at Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio.

    Deputies: Florida man confessed to killing ex-college prof 01/15/17 [Last modified: Sunday, January 15, 2017 12:47pm]
