Deputies say teen was accidentally shot in the back in Seminole

A 17-year-old St. Petersburg resident told Pinellas County deputies that his friend was shot in the back during an attempted home invasion Saturday.

But authorities said the teen accidentally shot his friend with a stolen handgun while they smoked marijuana

Deputies investigated the shooting of a 17-year-old about 11:15 p.m. Saturday at 11439 60th Ter. N in Seminole.

Deputies said they found the victim and three other male juveniles, one of whom was 17-year-old Jacob McMann.

McMann told deputies the shooting occurred during a robbery and that he did not know the identity of the culprit.

But after interviewing the other witnesses, deputies determined that the boys were smoking marijuana when McMann started playing with the handgun. It accidentally discharged a bullet and struck the victim in the back, deputies said.

Paramedics took the victim, who was not named, to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives found a Beretta .45-caliber handgun under a couch pillow at the residence. They discovered that the gun was stolen in a residential burglary in Seminole on Dec. 9, but have not yet stated whether McMann is a suspect in that burglary.

Detectives arrested McMann, who was already on probation for possession of a controlled substance.

He was charged with firearms violations, culpable negligence, resisting an officer without violence and felony violation of probation.