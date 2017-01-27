Epilogue: Maria Nieves Edmonds advocated for women, Hispanics

For about two weeks at a time, four times a year, Maria Nieves Edmonds could not be found in her office at St. Petersburg College Clearwater.

The assistant provost of international education would venture to the indigenous villages of South and Central America to sleep on dirt floors and eat guinea pig with families, hoping to convince their brightest sons and daughters to come study on her campus.

Stateside, she helped expand a program, Women on the Way, that provided support and resources to women who struggled to be successful students. The program started with 15 participants in 1981. Today, more than 300 women are enrolled throughout the county.

Edmonds' legacy as a Hispanic and education advocate continued beyond her retirement as associate provost at SPC Tarpon Springs campus after a 28-year career with the college. Her activism was cut short due to a sudden diagnosis earlier this winter.

She died of transitional cell cancer at Suncoast Hospice on Jan. 19, 2017. She was 71.

"She never asked you to do her part. She asked you to do your part," said Bill Law, former president of SPC. "We will miss her in the community, and I will miss her as a friend."

Edmonds was born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico in 1945. A fellowship lured her to Florida State University for her master's degree in psychology at age 19. Garnet and gold quickly became her favorite color scheme on game days.

Her first job in 1976 brought her to what then was called St. Petersburg Junior College, where she worked as a psychology instructor at the Clearwater campus. Her list of responsibilities began to grow: She had multiple college-wide committee assignments, was chosen as the first coordinator of Women on the Way, and was responsible for securing grant money for foreign students to study at SPC.

Edmonds' native Spanish tongue made her the ideal ambassador to reach out to Hispanic populations both at home and abroad.

She met her husband, David, thanks to a chance encounter in 1994. He was working as an international economist in Nicaragua and met one of her former students while shopping for furniture. When the student learned that David was traveling to SPC's Clearwater campus to visit his son, she persuaded him to stop by and say hello to her friend, Maria.

David meandered into Maria's office and was struck by her beauty.

"Oh my goodness," he thought. "I like Maria a lot more than I like Nicaragua."

It was the beginning of a two-year, long-distance relationship, and, soon, a 20-year marriage.

Impressed by the work of a Hispanic woman from the United States, the Nicaraguan president Violeta Chamorro invited Edmonds to an embassy reception for the king of Spain. She brought along David as her date.

At home, Gov. Rick Scott appointed her to the Juvenile Welfare Board in 2013. Later, she successfully lobbied for the state-level DREAM Act, which allows some undocumented immigrants to qualify for in-state tuition.

Sandra Lyth, CEO of the InterCultural Advocacy Institute Hispanic Outreach Center in Clearwater, began working with Edmonds in 2000. Edmonds helped organize a conference with diversity trainings and led a committee that created DVDs that taught English and how to live as an adult.

"For the longest time Maria has really been the only Hispanic advocate leader in Pinellas County," said Sandra Lyth, CEO of the InterCultural Advocacy Institute Hispanic Outreach Center in Clearwater. "If she was your champion, you were going to be fine."

