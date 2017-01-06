Former MOSI employee contends for 'Hidden Figures' award

TAMPA — A 2010 Wharton High School graduate has been named as a top contender in The Search for Hidden Figures contest, a scholarship competition aimed at recognizing the nation's most talented emerging female leaders in science, technology, engineering and math.

From a field of more than 7,300 applicants Midori Maeda, 24, the daughter of Tampa residents Cesar and Zonia Maeda, is among the 50 semi-finalists selected in a competition that will honor two grand prize winners in each of two categories that include students ages 13-19, and professionals ages 20 and older.

If chosen as one of the final winners, she will take home $50,000 in research grant money, a year's worth of free access to STEM training materials and programs at the New York Academy of Sciences, and a trip to the Kennedy Space Center in Orlando.

The winners will be announced on Thursday (Jan. 12).

The contest, sponsored by PepsiCo and 21st Century Fox, was inspired by the production of the movie Hidden Figures, which depicts the careers of African American female mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson, who worked behind the scenes of the NASA Manned Space Program during the days of Jim Crow when blacks were relegated to the status of second class citizens.

The film debuted on Friday (Jan. 6) in theaters across the country.

"I'm very excited to see the movie and these women who paved the road for women in the STEM field," Maeda said. "Along the way I've had some great female mentors and I really want to lead by example."

Unlike John Glenn, who gained instant fame in 1962 when he became the first American to orbit the earth, this trio of pioneering professionals performed their critical work toward the space mission's success in a segregated wing of NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, absent of any accolades.

Maeda — whose mother emigrated to the U.S. from Ecuador and whose father was from Mexico — graduated cum laude in 2014 from the University of Florida, where she earned a bachelor's degree in material sciences and engineering from the University of Florida.

Last month she received a master's degree in macromolecular science and engineering from the University of Michigan, where in August she plans to begin work toward her doctorate degree.

During her summer breaks she did various high-tech internships in South Carolina at Boeing, in Ohio at Proctor and Gamble and at the Air Force Research Laboratory.

She currently works in a biomedical engineering lab in Ann Arbor, Mich., creating artificial tissues in an effort to better understand abnormal matter. Maeda attributes much of her love for science and engineering to her affiliation with Tampa's Museum of Science & Industry in her youth.

"I volunteered over 100 hours at MOSI as a Wharton High School student and that fueled my passion for STEM," she said.

In the summer of 2015 she returned to MOSI as a technology instructor in the Idea Zone, where she taught guests how to build robots, program computers and design 3D models for 3D printing.

"I've always held a passion for hands-on work and therefore it was so rewarding to help kids gain confidence in their design and building skills," Maeda said. "The Idea Zone is one of the largest makerspaces in the Southeast and I'm proud to live in a city that fosters this forward-thinking initiative."

Tony Palaez, MOSI's director of Innovations, described Maeda as a wonderful asset to the organization.

"She's such an inspiration for any young person, especially women, and she's definitely the perfect person to win this award," Palaez said.

Her dad, who also holds a master's degree in biology and is aiming toward earning a doctoral degree at the University of Florida, said Midori, the eldest of his family's three children, has always loved to do investigative-type work.

"I think the main thing about Midori is her will to always learn new things," Cesar Maeda said.

