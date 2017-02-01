Clear60° FULL FORECASTClear60° FULL FORECAST
Hillsborough college notebook: Book signing, lectures, performances and more

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 5:35pm

Bestselling author of 'Homegoing' at USF for lecture, signing

Novelist Yaa Gyasi, the New York Times bestselling author of Homegoing, comes to the University of South Florida on Thursday, Feb. 9 for a book signing and free lecture about history, race and family. She was born in Ghana and raised in Alabama, and her celebrated book traces the history of the slave trade and its lasting effects on two half-sisters and their descendants. She also will talk about contemporary writing, cultural identity and her personal experience with America's complex racial landscape. Gyasi has studied at Stanford University and the Iowa Writers' Workshop. Her 7:30 p.m. talk is sponsored by the College of Arts and Sciences, the Office of the Provost and the Institute on Black Life, as part of the university's Frontier Forum lecture series. Doors to the Marshall Student Center's Oval Theatre open at 7 p.m. Attendees can park in a lot next to the student center. Gyasi's book will be available for sale.

Talk focuses on work environment at zoos

Hailing from the University of Pennsylvania, sociologist David Grazian comes to USF to discuss "Where the Wild Things Aren't," a talk about American zoos. He'll talk about his book, American Zoo: a Sociological Safari, which uses ethnographic research to examine the work environment at zoos and how global cultures are misused to "enhance" animal displays. His talk begins at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 after a light reception in room 136/138 in the Patel Center for Global Solutions.

UT professor talks science, sustainability in symposium

An associate biology professor at the University of Tampa will talk about science, science literacy and sustainability as part of the university's Honors Program Symposia. Join Steve Kucera's free lecture at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in the Reeves Theater in the Vaughn Center on UT's campus.

Loading...