Hillsborough college notebook: Byrd Institute chooses neurosciences leader, and more

Byrd Institute chooses neurosciences leader

To lead a new neurosciences initiative within USF Health, the University of South Florida has tapped Dr. Harry van Loveren, a renowned neurosurgeon and researcher. Housed within the Byrd Alzheimer's Institute, the initiative will unite specialists from different disciplines in the name of treating and researching neurological and psychiatric disorders, such as epilepsy, multiple sclerosis and many others. Neurology, neurosurgery and psychiatry experts will work to advance treatment and prevention of such disorders, giving patients better access to needed care. Van Loveren is vice dean of clinical affairs for the Morsani College of Medicine and chair of the Department of Neurosurgery and Brain Repair. He has also served as interim dean of the medical school and is regarded as an expert in skull base surgery and microneurosurgical techniques. "Dr. van Loveren has the expertise and commitment to build a preeminent, strong neurosciences model that will provide an even greater infrastructure for moving neurological discoveries from bench to bedside," Dr. Charles Lockwood, senior vice president for USF Health and dean of the college of medicine, said in a statement.

USF highlights female Korean composers

USF showcases the music of female Korean composers in a recital by music faculty and guest artists from the Korean Society of Women Composers. They play from 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in the School of Music. Tickets for students, seniors and active duty military cost $10, and general admission tickets cost $15. The next day, on Jan. 22, USF hosts a concert celebrating one of South Korea's most imaginative female composers, Kim Eunhye. Also in the School of Music, the 4 p.m. concert will showcase her blend of Korean and Western styles, including her Trio for violin, cello and piano, and many other pieces. Faculty members Eunmi Ko, Kim McCormick, Kyoung Cho and John Robison will play, as will the USF Wind Ensemble.

USF lecture topic: raising kids with unseen disabilities

Sociologist Linda Blum of Northeastern University comes to USF to talk about her recent publication in a talk called "Raising Generation Rx: Mothering Kids with Invisible Disabilities in an Age of Inequality." Blum will talk about the difficulties of raising kids with unseen disabilities at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the USF Library.