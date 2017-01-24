Hillsborough college notebook: Honors lectures begin at UT, music aplenty at USF

USF humanities series joins research topics, food and beer

The Humanities & Hops series at the University of South Florida presents a talk called "What's up with religion these days?" Put on by USF's Humanities Institute, the talk brings together good food, good beer and good conversation at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. USF faculty members Jim Strange (religious studies), John Napora (anthropology) and James Cavendish (sociology) will talk about their research interests before taking audience questions. Join them at Southern Brewing and Winemaking, 4500 N Nebraska Ave. in Seminole Heights.

Honors lecture program begins at UT

This spring, resident academics and researchers of the University of Tampa will make presentations from their areas of expertise as part of the honors program's 2017 symposia. All lectures are free and open to the public. This week, Dan Walden, an associate professor of English at Baylor University, discusses "Pirates! — Sailors and Coastal Identities in Early America." Catch his presentation at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 on the ninth floor of UT's Vaughn Center, in the Trustees Board Room.

USF marimba festival this weekend

The USF McCormick Marimba Festival kicks off Friday, Jan. 27, bringing together marimba soloists and college and high school ensembles from around the U.S. and Canada. This year's event will feature performances from Arizona State University, McGill University, West Chester University, Furman University, the California Percussion Ensemble and host school USF, as well as solo artists. Admission is free. Catch a solo showcase from 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 at the School of Music, or watch performances from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Faculty recital features Renaissance, Baroque themes

USF's John Robinson performs in a faculty recital Monday, Jan. 30 in the School of Music. Along with guest artists, he will perform a mix of Renaissance and Baroque music for the lute, recorder and early oboe. Guest performer Maggie Coleman will also sing English and Italian songs. The 5 p.m. show costs $10 for students, seniors and active duty military and $15 for all others. Then, on Monday, noted saxophonist Eric Alexander performs for USF's Monday Night Jazz series. General admission for the 7:30 p.m. show in the music school is $20.