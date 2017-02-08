USF talk explores Valentine's Day origins

This Valentine's Day, as couples across the country swap chocolates and flowers, a visiting instructor at the University of South Florida will explore the religious origins of the holiday and the American concept of love. Michael E. Heyes of the department of Religious Studies will touch on classic figures, such as Cupid and St. Valentine, to show how a few Christian saints became so deeply tied to popular culture. His talk begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 in Marshall Student Center, Room 2709.

Lecture series guest to cover race, injustice, medicine

Dr. Brian H. Williams, a trauma surgeon who cared for the police officers shot in Dallas last July, visits USF to deliver the latest installment of the Diversity Lecture Series. He hails from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. He'll be in Marshall Student Center room 3705 at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 to talk about race, injustice, medicine and more.

Poet Peter Balakian to visit campus

Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Peter Balakian visits USF to talk about Ozone Journal, the 2016 poetry collection praised by critics for its historical depth and detail, from the personal to the political. Balakian has also worked in memoir, history and translation, and leads the creative writing program at Colgate University. Join him at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 in room 206 of C.W. Bill Young Hall.

USF professors honored for work in medicine, engineering

Three professors at USF have been elected fellows of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering, which recognizes the top 2 percent of medical and biological engineers in the nation. They are Paula Bickford, a professor at the USF Morsani College of Medicine, and Venkat R. Bhethanabotla and Dimitri Goldgof, professors in the College of Engineering. They were nominated and elected by current fellows and will be formally inducted in March. Bickford was recognized for her work in aging research, particularly in the areas of nutritional neuroscience and the innate immune system. Bhethanabotla was commended for his leadership and for the development of acoustic wave biological sensors. And Goldgof was lauded for his study of computer vision, pattern recognition and biomedical applications, particularly in biomedical image analysis.