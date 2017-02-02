Pinellas college notebook: Stetson celebrates clemency efforts, USF St. Pete panelists talk food

Stetson students find success with project

Students at Stetson University College of Law have won a clemency grant for their clients as part of the 2014 Clemency Project. Ten students participated in a class to assist the project, and their work resulted in one of 1,300 successful petitions for clemency. "The very fact that you, as a student, may be one of the last remaining hopes for an individual to have his life sentence reduced is an incredible burden, however, it is an honor to be given that responsibility," recent graduate Victor Meza said in a Stetson news release. The project aims to help federal prisoners saddled with long prison sentences despite non-violent offenses, an initiative driven by former President Barack Obama. Those prisoners, if sentenced today, would be given far shorter sentences. Stetson's class was created in 2015 by professor Ellen Podgor and federal defender Donna Elm. Students say the class shows them the real-life impacts of federal sentencing guidelines and exposes how policies are applied disparately. Several Stetson Law alumni also had clemency grants awarded. "For 25 years, I've saved lives as a doctor, but I never saved a life with a pen," said student Dr. Daniel Diaco, who drafted two grants after taking the class. He got to call one of his clients himself to celebrate the good news. "I never dreamed I would be able to save a life this way and get so much gratification."

USFSP panel explores the future of food

"Locavore culture" and the changing landscape of St. Petersburg's food world are the topics at a University of South Florida St. Petersburg panel this week. The Feb. 9 event also features free food. Join the panelists for their 6 p.m. discussion at Lynn Pippenger Hall, 700 Fourth St. S. The event features: Gail Eggeman, market manager and co-founder of the Saturday Morning Market; Jennifer Paul, Third Lake Capital in Tampa (which invests in food ventures); Andy Salyards, Urban Restaurant Group in St. Petersburg; and Jennifer Sedillo of the USFSP Brewing Arts Program. Mike Martin of Mike's Pies will moderate.

SPC official honored for support of National Guard, Reserve

A St. Petersburg College admissions official has received a Patriot Award from the U.S. Department of Defense for her exceptional support of National Guard and Reserve members. Alisha Vitale, SPC's preadmissions director, received the award from the Florida Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a program of the DoD. "I am proud to work for an organization that actively supports service member employees," Vitale said in a statement.

SPC offers help with financial aid forms

Need help getting the most financial aid for yourself or your children? SPC hosts a "FAFSA Night" from 6-8 p.m Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Dunedin High to go over the ins and outs of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid so you can qualify for the most aid possible. Participants should get their FAFSA results within one week. The event features one-on-one help and is open to all, no matter what college a student plans to attend. For more information, visit spcollege.edu/fafsanights.