Scott: Florida should cap fees at colleges and universities, loosen rules on Bright Futures

  • Times staff

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 11:39am

TAMPA — Gov. Rick Scott announced his legislative agenda for higher education Tuesday, saying he wants to cap fees at state colleges and universities, change the rules on Bright Futures scholarships to allow students to use the money for summer courses, and eliminate sales taxes on textbooks purchased by state college and university students.

Scott said the moves would make higher education in Florida more affordable.

"In business, you are expected to create more efficiencies or more value," he said in a statement. "Our institutions need to provide more value to our students by becoming more affordable and helping students graduate in four years so they can save money and get a great job."

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

