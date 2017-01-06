Sunday Conversation: Chinese exchange student Susan Webster

Susan Webster and a classmate at a segment of the Great Wall in Chengdu, China, in 2013 after her freshman year at the University of Florida. Webster is excited to return as a Schwarzman Scholar at the Tsinghua University in Beijing.

Susan Webster's preparations for a new school year may be more strenuous than most others. The University of Florida Student Body President will be immersed in an international and intellectual body of scholars in Beijing, China, because she was awarded a fully-funded master's degree scholarship to the Schwarzman College at the Tsinghua University. Webster, who grew up in South Tampa and attended H.B. Plant High School, will study Global Leadership, focusing on Public Policy.

Schwarzman Scholars prepares its graduates to build strong relationships between the rapidly changing world and China.

At UF, Webster earned a bachelor's degree in International Studies with a minor in East Asian Languages and Culture with a focus on Mandarin. Webster recently discussed her Chinese fortunes with Tampa Bay Times correspondent Mary Scourtes Greacen.

What do you think helped qualify you (as well as 125 others?) out of nearly 3,000 applicants from 119 countries, to apply and qualify as a Schwarzman Scholar?

Having the constant support of my parents (Dottie and David Webster) and peers to push me in whatever role I undertake. Having role models who push me outside of my comfort zone when taking on new roles and opportunities truly helped me in all obstacles I have faced. Another reason why I am pursuing the program is because I want to be better at speaking Mandarin. I have learned valuable skills from taking Chinese language classes at UF, but I want to fully immerse myself in the language and culture to better learn it. I'm also excited to learn more about public policy and I am very thankful for this experience.

What is the biggest challenge to being fluent in Chinese?

I am a beginner, conversational, but would like to be fluent. I'm looking forward to learning more while I am there. The biggest challenge is consistently using the language and learning new characters and phrases. It is completely different from English and that is probably one of the most challenging pieces.

When did you first visit China?

I studied abroad in Chengdu after my first year at UF. I was there about two months and through that experience I found my passion for China and truly considered, for the first time, having a career path here.

Why did you become fascinated with China?

I have always enjoyed learning from people who come from different backgrounds. My parents started taking me on St. John's Episcopal Church mission trips to the Dominican Republic at a very young age and through that experience sparked my interest in global affairs. I became an International Studies major and through taking Chinese language and culture courses sparked my interest in pursuing China further.

Tell me about living there.

It is very different from life at home but it is rewarding. Living in a place completely different from my own helped me to learn a lot about myself. I also learned about the lifestyle of a Chinese student. Learning from Chinese students helped me acclimate to my new life when I first traveled there.

How long was the Schwarzman Scholars program interview in New York?

The interview was 25 minutes about a variety of topics. They asked me questions from my essays and they wanted to see how I thought and answered tough questions. To be interviewed by professionals I admired was an experience I will never forget.

What did you learn while working with Chinese exchange students in Gainesville?

This was one of my favorite and most rewarding leadership experiences I have received. I was able to show them what it was like to be a student at UF by taking them to athletic events, introducing them to different restaurants, and helping them run for the Student Government Senate.

You are a master's student in management in UF's Hough Graduate School of Business at UF. Describe a typical week in your life in Gainesville.

Exciting and challenging, but mostly rewarding. Between school, my obligation to the students and my university duties, every day is different. I am thankful for the opportunity to be a part of a phenomenal university that is dedicated to the betterment of the student body. I sit on many different university boards, everything from being a member of the Board of Trustees to being an Athletic Association board member. In these roles, I get to represent students and help our university succeed. There are many things on my legislative agenda during my time in Tallahassee. I am a full-time student and when I am not in the classroom, I am in my office or in meetings.

What are your long-term goals?

I am still figuring out what path I would like to venture down. I would want a career that dealt with international affairs and I am interested in pursuing career options through the state department or through the Chinese embassy.

