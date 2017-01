CLEARWATER — The Island Estates Women's Club is accepting applications for its annual scholarship program through March 15.

The group will award scholarships to female students from Clearwater High School who will be attending an accredited post-secondary school. Applicants must have a 3.0 GPA, a record of service and show financial need.

Applications can be found at www.IslandEstatesWomensClub.org, in the Clearwater High guidance office or by emailing Alycia Gould at abgould22@gmail.com.