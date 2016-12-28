2016: Attention focuses on Pasco's struggling schools

Like others, the Pasco County School District spent 2016 seeking better ways to serve its lowest-performing schools.

Early in the year, superintendent Kurt Browning decided to end one idea he had hoped would work — bonus pay for teachers at the toughest schools.

Browning said the money did not do enough to lure and keep top teachers at Lacoochee Elementary, the pilot site. Teachers at the school agreed.

Instead, he funneled the funds into added services at the growing number of needy schools.

Struggling Gulf Highlands, Gulfside and Pasco elementary schools had to submit turnaround plans to the state. Gulfside launched a community schools program, which included social services on campus.

Gulf Highlands got a warning from the state Board of Education that it might have to replace its principal if it doesn't earn at least a C in 2017.

Hudson Elementary School, meanwhile, implemented its improvement plan in the fall.

New principal Dawn Scilex replaced much of Hudson's faculty and started several new academic programs, in addition to adopting the county's first student uniform policy.

After one quarter, Scilex said she saw signs of academic growth, but also noted that some areas required more attention. She remained confident that Hudson is on target for significant gains.

To ensure the lowest-performing schools get the attention they deserve, Browning created the position of assistant superintendent for differentiated accountability schools at the end of 2016.

Veteran principal and area superintendent Monica Ilse will take over that role.

